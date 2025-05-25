Sophie Turner Voices Support For Ex-Husband Joe Jonas On His New Album

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Things may not have turned out exactly the way actress Sophie Turner and her ex-husband Joe Jonas but they are maintaining cordial relations.

The 'Game of Thrones' star recently voiced her support for Joe Jonas following the release of his new album, reports 'Female First UK'.

The 29-year-old actress has daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, with Joe, her ex-husband, and Sophie has taken to social media to voice her support for the singer, who has just released his first post-divorce solo album, 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'.

As per 'Female First UK', Joe's new album explores his new reality, following his high-profile split from Sophie. Alongside a link to Joe's new album, Sophie wrote on Instagram, "Go go @joejonas (sic)".

And the chart-topping singer, who was married to Sophie between 2019 and 2024, previously explained why he chose to discuss their relationship on the record.

He told Billboard in 2024,"It was scary at times, and also freeing. I'm not trying to come for anyone on this album. I'm not trying to put stuff on blast. I'm a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that, but also, the journey to get here”.

Joe turned to songwriting as an "outlet" amid the troubles in his personal life. He said, "I was going through a lot of life changes, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet”.

Joe has had his fair share of ups and downs over the past decade. However, he had no interest in "trying to put stuff on blast" on his new album.