Malaysia Calls For Unified ASEAN Stance On US Tariffs, Global Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (KUNA) -- Malaysia called on members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to band together and face the tariffs imposed by the US, affirming that this was amongst other important international challenges to be address.
Delivering a speech to the opening session of ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Kuala Lumpur, ahead of the association's 46th Summit, Foreign Minister Mohammad Hasan said"ASEAN nations are among those most heavily affected by the U.S.-imposed tariffs." He added that the US-China trade war was "dramatically disrupting production and trade patterns worldwide. A global economic slowdown is likely to happen." "On top of that, we are also grappling with the accelerating impacts of climate change and technological disruption," stated Hasan, adding "Around the world, temperatures and sea levels are rising, and artificial intelligence is evolving faster than any government is responding." "These issues are expected to hit Southeast Asia particularly hard." "The low-lying countries of our region are exposed to rising sea levels. Our already warm climate may see an increase in extreme weather events, and overwhelm public health infrastructure if temperatures continue to climb," he warned.
He continued to say that "And our populations, who enjoy high internet penetration rates, are vulnerable to the malevolent use of A.I. and other unregulated, disruptive tech." "It is therefore with great urgency that I remind you all, of the great need for us to approach the issues on the horizon, as a collective. We must take an active role in weathering the turbulence of the coming years," he stressed.
"We must seize this moment to deepen regional economic integration, so that we can better shield our region from external shocks." He went on to say, "Aside from increasing the volume of trade within our region, we must also continue to enhance the mechanisms that facilitate intra-ASEAN trade... By tailoring them to our member states' unique strengths, we can address uneven economic growth within this grouping." "Diversifying our partnerships will also empower us to handle future shocks that come from external economic factors." "We must respond to the potential fallout from global trade disruptions together. With cohesion and solidarity, and strategic autonomy as one ASEAN community," he added.
"ASEAN Centrality is our compass as we engage the world... This centrality will continue to be tested. It is therefore crucial that we reinforce the ties that bind us, so as to not unravel under external pressures," he asserted.
On global events and crises, Hasan said, "Crises around the world continue unabated. The total siege of Gaza by the Israeli forces is causing mass starvations and deaths." "The atrocities committed against the Palestinian people continue to reflect indifference and double standards... They are a direct result of the erosion of the sanctity of international law." "ASEAN cannot remain silent. We have a voice in world affairs, and we must use our voice to speak up for the oppressed, and offer solutions grounded in principles and international law," he affirmed.
"Malaysia's ASEAN theme of (Inclusivity and Sustainability) is not merely a slogan. It is a strategic moral proposition... It speaks not only to our aspirations, but to our obligations. It is anchored in the conviction, that ASEAN's future must be built on the twin pillars of equitable growth, and enduring resilience." This means advancing economic integration in a way that is truly people-centered -- where prosperity is shared and growth is broad-based.
Meanwhile, sustainability reminds us of our duty to future generations. As we grapple with climate change, food and water insecurity, and technological disruption, we must be visionary.
"Tomorrow our Leaders are scheduled to adopt the 'ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future', which lays the foundation for ASEAN for the next two decades," he said.
He added, "The ASEAN Community Vision 2045 presents a bold ambition: to make ASEAN a resilient, innovative, and people-oriented community. Deeply integrated economically, socially cohesive, and globally respected." "The success of this Vision begins with us laying the groundwork today. The foundations we build now will determine, whether that vision becomes a reality or remains an aspiration," he affirmed.
Malaysia will be hosting the 46th ASEAN Summit from May 26-27 with two side summits with one with the GCC and the other with China.
Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah will attend the ASEAN-GCC summit as part of Kuwait's Presidency of the 45th GCC Supreme Council. (end) aab
