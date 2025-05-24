UAE: Man Over 60 Airlifted From RAK Mountains After Heat-Related Medical Emergency
A man over the age of 60 was airlifted from Ras Al Khaimah mountains on Saturday, May 24, after suffering from a medical emergency linked to exhaustion and extreme heat.
The man was reported to be experiencing severe constipation due to the intense conditions.
Once the alert was raised, authorities swiftly pinpointed his remote location and deployed a search and rescue aircraft to evacuate him.
He was transported to a state hospital for urgent medical treatment.
The medical evacuation was a coordinated effort between the National Guard, Ras Al Khaimah Police, and the National Center for Search and Rescue.
Watch the video below:
Authorities called on the public - especially visitors to mountainous areas - to adhere to public safety guidelines and take preventive measures to avoid health emergencies in challenging terrain.
The National Guard reminded residents and visitors to call the Search and Rescue emergency hotline (995) to report any incidents requiring immediate assistance.
