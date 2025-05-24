Chinese Language Proficiency Competition Held In Ethiopia To Promote Cultural Exchanges

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: The 24th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Ethiopian college students was held Friday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, with 14 finalists from universities across the country showcasing their Mandarin skills and cultural knowledge.

The event, hosted at Addis Ababa University (AAU), Ethiopia's oldest higher education institution, drew participants from various institutions, including the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI).

A panel of eight judges -- six Chinese and two Ethiopians -- evaluated the students based on Mandarin speeches, knowledge of Chinese culture, and artistic performances.

The audience included senior Ethiopian government officials, members of the Chinese diplomatic community, and students from Confucius Institutes across Ethiopia.

Mandefro Simegnew, a 20-year-old student from the AAU, won the competition and will represent Ethiopia at the global finals in China.

Addressing the awarding ceremony for competition winners, Ethiopia's State Minister of Tourism Seleshi Girma lauded the event as a reflection of growing cultural exchanges between the two countries.

"Learning language is the very first step and the key to development. The cultural shows by the Ethiopian contestants are one of the manifestations of the growing cultural ties between Ethiopia and China," Girma said.

According to the minister, a growing number of Ethiopian youth are learning Mandarin and Chinese culture, alongside a steady increase in Chinese tourist arrivals to Ethiopia.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai said the competition has served as a platform to connect China to the rest of the world and conduct various exchanges in the Chinese language.

"I feel so happy to see the contestants showcasing their Chinese language proficiency and artistic talents, and expressing their deep love for Chinese culture and people," Chen said.

Jointly hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, the Confucius Institutes of the AAU and TVTI, the contest also featured Chinese traditional songs, dances, and calligraphy, among others.