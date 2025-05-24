Karthi Networth: Check Out His Assets, Income, Salary, Personal Life, And More
Karthi, also known as Karthik Sivakumar, is a popular actor in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Over the years, he has built a successful career, earning a substantial net worth through films, endorsements, and investments. Let's take a closer look at his earnings, assets, and personal life.
As of 2023, Karthi's estimated net worth is $13 million (INR 90 crores).
Annual Income: INR 18 crores from acting, brand endorsements, and promotions.
Monthly Earnings: INR 1.5 crores.
Per Movie Salary: Charges around INR 8 crores per film.
Brand Endorsements: Earns INR 1 crore per advertisement.
Karthi enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and owns several high-end assets:
Mercedes Benz ML 350 (worth INR 66 lakhs)
Audi luxury car
Real estate investments in Chennai and other locations
Karthi started his career as an assistant director to Mani Ratnam before making his acting debut in Paruthiveeran (2007).
Won Filmfare Awards and Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for his performances.
Starred in hit films like Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla, Oopiri, Khaithi, and Ponniyin Selvan.
Karthi is all set to enter the HIT franchise after HIT 3. Karthi will be seen in HIT 4 directed by Sailesh Kolanu.
Born: May 25, 1977, in Madras, Tamil Nadu.
Education: Studied Mechanical Engineering in Chennai and Industrial Engineering in New York.
Family: Younger brother of actor Suriya Sivakumar.
Marriage: Married Ranjani Chinnasamy in 2013.
Children: Has a daughter Umayaal and a son Kandhan.
