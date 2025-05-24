Tripura’S Per Capita Income Will Be $23,000 By 2047, Asserts CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Agartala, May 25 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the government has set a target to increase the state's per capita income from the current $2,300 to $23,000 by 2047.

Addressing the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, the Chief Minister said emphasis was given on medical wellness, eco-tourism, IT knowledge, economy, resilient agriculture, rich history, cultural heritage and sports.

CM Saha recently, in a meeting in Agartala, said: "Tripura is in the second position in the northeast region in GDP after Assam. The state is in the second position in the region in per capita income after Sikkim. The huge untapped natural resources and vast environmental beauty of Tripura are a treasure, and the state government has been trying to effectively put them to use for the state.”

Addressing the NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday, he said that the state's GDP growth of over 15 per cent during the last three years has indicated that this journey has commenced on an encouraging note.

The Chief Minister highlighting MSME and Informal Employment, said that, there are 86,117 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tripura.

The state has a strong base of 60,318 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with 5,49,559 members and 94,723 Lakhpati Didis, Saha said.

Highlighting opportunities in green economy, circular economy, the Chief Minister stated that the government aimed to develop a state-specific green economy policy framework by adopting a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach by inclusion of youth and women and develop a robust green start-up ecosystem.

The Chief Minister said: "I reaffirm Tripura's unwavering commitment to the vision of 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat' under the inspiring leadership of the Prime Minister and the strategic guidance of NITI Aayog.”