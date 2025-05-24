Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Airline Passenger In Panama Caught With 250 Rounds Of Ammunition Hidden In Luggage -

2025-05-24 02:05:16
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A total of 250 rounds of ammunition were seized from a passenger who arrived in the country on a commercial flight from the United States, through Tocumen International Airport, the National Customs Authority reported. When applying for the corresponding permits issued by the Institutional Directorate of Public Security Affairs (DIASP), the passenger was unable to present the required documentation. Given this situation, both the ammunition and the passenger were handed over to the competent authorities, who will begin investigations in accordance with established protocols.

