R-LOGITECH S.A. Agrees An Amendment And Restatement Of €20 Million Loan Facility Dated 22 July 2024
R-LOGITECH S.A. agrees an amendment and restatement of €20 million loan facility dated 22 July 2024, providing the R-Logitech Group with additional financial commitments, timing runway and flexibility to sell the R-Logitech Group's shares in Thaumas N.V.
Monaco/Luxembourg, 24 May 2025 – As previously reported, R-Logitech S.A. as borrower, RL Holding S.A. as guarantor and R-Logitech S.A.M. as parent company (together with its subsidiaries, the " R-Logitech Group ") entered into a new money facility agreement dated 22 July 2024 with the certain holders of the € 254 million 10.250% notes due 2024 (ISIN: DE000A19WVN8) (the“ 2018/2024 Notes ”) issued by R-Logitech S.A.M. and the € 46 million 10.25% notes due 2027 (ISIN: DE000A3K73Z7) (the“ 2022/2027 Notes ”) issued by R-Logitech Finance S.A., as lenders (the“ Backstop Lenders ”) providing for a loan (“ Loan Facility ”), as referred to in the resolutions of the holders of the 2018/2024 Notes and the 2022/2027 Notes (“ Noteholders ”) passed in June and August 2024 (the“ Noteholder Resolutions ”) and the investor update dated 11 October 2024 in connection with issuance of the New Notes by RL New Money Issuance S.A., which is a lender under the Loan Facility[1] .
The sale process for the R-Logitech Group's shares in Thaumas N.V. is progressing. To further support this momentum and facilitate the sale, R-Logitech S.A. has worked with the Backstop Lenders to agree amendments to the Loan Facility that provide additional liquidity and support to the Group (the " A&R Loan Facility ") including, inter alia:
