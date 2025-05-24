403
Moph Launches Performance Audit Project For Schools Healthcare Personnel
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the launch of the first phase of the audit and oversight project targeting the performance of healthcare personnel working in private schools and kindergartens.
This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Primary Health Care Corporation, with the commencement of initial field visits.
The project forms part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of healthcare and ensure the safety and well-being of students in educational institutions across the State of Qatar. It aims to raise professional commitment among healthcare practitioners, evaluate the quality of healthcare services provided in private schools and kindergartens, and support and guide healthcare staff towards best practice.
The project reflects the MoPH's commitment to strengthening institutional partnerships and empowering experts to contribute to the development of professional performance, thereby improving the quality of health services provided within educational establishments at various levels. This is to ensure the safety and health of students by verifying that the health units within educational institutions comply with health and preventive standards.
It is worth noting that work on preparing the project began in the middle of last year, in collaboration with partners, and implementation mechanisms were developed according to a carefully designed four-year timeline.
