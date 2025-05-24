403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German justice minister suggests prohibition on biggest opposition party
(MENAFN) Germany’s Justice Minister, Stefanie Hubig, has proposed that the government seriously consider banning the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, following a temporary suspension of its designation as a "confirmed right-wing extremist" group by the country’s domestic intelligence agency, the BfV.
In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published Thursday, Hubig warned that the AfD poses a potential threat to Germany’s democratic system. “The AfD is not a party like any other,” she said, arguing that exploring a party ban is necessary given the circumstances.
Hubig emphasized that banning a political party is a drastic measure and should not be taken lightly, but stated that if investigations by the Interior Ministry and other authorities determine that legal grounds exist, then proceeding with a ban would be justifiable. “Thoroughness comes before speed,” she noted, but stressed that a decision should not be delayed indefinitely.
Germany’s new coalition government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD), is expected to deliberate on the issue. However, Hubig admitted there is uncertainty over whether such legal proceedings would ultimately succeed.
The AfD recently came in second in Germany’s federal elections, earning 20.8% of the vote. Despite this, the party has been excluded from any government coalition talks. When asked about the potential disenfranchisement of millions of voters, Hubig responded that the number of supporters is irrelevant if the party is deemed unconstitutional.
Earlier this month, the BfV had elevated the AfD to the status of a “confirmed right-wing extremist” organization but quickly suspended the classification following public backlash and a legal challenge from the party. The label would have allowed for expanded surveillance without court oversight; under the now-restored “suspected case” status, monitoring remains more restricted.
AfD leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla welcomed the suspension, calling it a key victory for democratic fairness. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt also questioned the BfV’s 1,100-page report justifying the classification, noting it lacked clear evidence of an imminent threat to democracy.
Chancellor Merz has expressed skepticism about banning the party, citing legal hurdles and political consequences. He has also pushed back against U.S. officials who recently described Germany as descending into “a tyranny in disguise,” urging Washington not to interfere in domestic German affairs.
In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published Thursday, Hubig warned that the AfD poses a potential threat to Germany’s democratic system. “The AfD is not a party like any other,” she said, arguing that exploring a party ban is necessary given the circumstances.
Hubig emphasized that banning a political party is a drastic measure and should not be taken lightly, but stated that if investigations by the Interior Ministry and other authorities determine that legal grounds exist, then proceeding with a ban would be justifiable. “Thoroughness comes before speed,” she noted, but stressed that a decision should not be delayed indefinitely.
Germany’s new coalition government, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD), is expected to deliberate on the issue. However, Hubig admitted there is uncertainty over whether such legal proceedings would ultimately succeed.
The AfD recently came in second in Germany’s federal elections, earning 20.8% of the vote. Despite this, the party has been excluded from any government coalition talks. When asked about the potential disenfranchisement of millions of voters, Hubig responded that the number of supporters is irrelevant if the party is deemed unconstitutional.
Earlier this month, the BfV had elevated the AfD to the status of a “confirmed right-wing extremist” organization but quickly suspended the classification following public backlash and a legal challenge from the party. The label would have allowed for expanded surveillance without court oversight; under the now-restored “suspected case” status, monitoring remains more restricted.
AfD leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla welcomed the suspension, calling it a key victory for democratic fairness. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt also questioned the BfV’s 1,100-page report justifying the classification, noting it lacked clear evidence of an imminent threat to democracy.
Chancellor Merz has expressed skepticism about banning the party, citing legal hurdles and political consequences. He has also pushed back against U.S. officials who recently described Germany as descending into “a tyranny in disguise,” urging Washington not to interfere in domestic German affairs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment