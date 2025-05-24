403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai Opens With A Robust Industry Showcase At Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, Maharashtra, 22nd May 2025: Bringing together India's textile community under one roof, with a special focus on textile and garment manufacturing machinery and technology and innovations in fabrics, digital screen print, accessories, and trims, the Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai 2025 edition presents industry advancements.
With over 125 exhibitors from India, China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan - the show features strong international participation and highlights from India's growing role in the global textiles industry. The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries which included:
Chief Guest: Shri Sanjay Savkare, Hon'ble Minister of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra
Shri Shashank Chaudhary, IAS, Aditional CEO, Invest UP
Mr Steven Fang, Chairman, Taiwan Sewing MachineryAssociation
Mr Elgar Straub, Managing Director, VDMA Textile Care, Fabric & Leather Technologies
Mr Sharad Jaipuria, President, Denim Manufacturers Association & CMD, Ginni International Ltd
Mr Simon Lee, MD, Hyosung Group (India)
Mr Aamir Akhtar, Group President & CEO - Textiles, Jindal Worldwide Ltd
Mr Arvind Mathur, VP, Denim Manufacturers Association & CEO, Raymond UCO Pvt Ltd
Mr Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd
Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd
Mr Gagandeep Singh, Secretary General, Denim Manufacturers Association
Mr Winston Pereira, Executive Director, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd
Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest, Shri Sanjay Savkare, Hon'ble Minister of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra stated:“Denims have become a major fashion trend, and the government has announced relief on import duty for machinery. However, the central government, in an endeavour to encourage local manufacturing in the country, has announced the Technical Textile Mission, which empowers companies to receive subsidies and start manufacturing. Maharashtra has launched its textile policy, which operates in a zonal format. Zone 1 can help you gain a 45% subsidy, Zone 2 offers 40%, Zone 3 provides 35%, and so on. We have announced Zero-Waste Fashion, which aims to control textile waste by recycling it and converting it into usable materials like carpets. For this, the private sector can benefit from an electricity subsidy of Rs 2 per unit, and Rs 3 per unit for co-operative societies, in addition to the previously mentioned subsidies. In Amravati, the PM Mitra Park will be launched soon, as most of the work is complete, with only final touch-ups pending. I thank the organisers for having me here and wish you all the very best.”
Shri Shashank Chaudhary (IAS), Additional CEO, Invest UP informed:“Under the PM Mitra Scheme, we are developing a mega-integrated textile park near Lucknow, covering 1,000 acres of land. It will be set up under the PPP model, which offers a great opportunity for investors. The state of Uttar Pradesh has been developing new portals for single-window clearance and approvals. We have successfully managed to attract good investors.”
Mr Gaurav Juneja, Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, shared:“Gartex Texprocess India as a show has only evolved consistently. This is reflected in our Mumbai and New Delhi editions each year. As India strengthens its position in global textile manufacturing, I believe that this show has become a platform to shape conversations and update the industry with innovations that will drive the next phase of growth for India's textiles and fashion ecosystem. We are honoured to have Invest Uttar Pradesh as our State Partners at this edition and with the kind of innovations on the show floor in denim, fabrics, machinery and more - I am sure visitors have tremendous business opportunities through our platform.”
Similar sentiments were shared by Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, expressed:“This show goes beyond exhibition; it is about enabling industry transformation. At a time when global supply chains are realigning, platforms like Gartex Texprocess India become crucial to connecting industry stakeholders. This also bridges Indian expertise with international demand and we are pleased to welcome the textile fraternity to the show and see the scale of innovations from the industry.”
The expo is jointly organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fair India Pvt Ltd. Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai is scheduled from 22 – 24 May 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra.
With over 125 exhibitors from India, China, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan - the show features strong international participation and highlights from India's growing role in the global textiles industry. The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished dignitaries which included:
Chief Guest: Shri Sanjay Savkare, Hon'ble Minister of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra
Shri Shashank Chaudhary, IAS, Aditional CEO, Invest UP
Mr Steven Fang, Chairman, Taiwan Sewing MachineryAssociation
Mr Elgar Straub, Managing Director, VDMA Textile Care, Fabric & Leather Technologies
Mr Sharad Jaipuria, President, Denim Manufacturers Association & CMD, Ginni International Ltd
Mr Simon Lee, MD, Hyosung Group (India)
Mr Aamir Akhtar, Group President & CEO - Textiles, Jindal Worldwide Ltd
Mr Arvind Mathur, VP, Denim Manufacturers Association & CEO, Raymond UCO Pvt Ltd
Mr Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd
Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd
Mr Gagandeep Singh, Secretary General, Denim Manufacturers Association
Mr Winston Pereira, Executive Director, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd
Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest, Shri Sanjay Savkare, Hon'ble Minister of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra stated:“Denims have become a major fashion trend, and the government has announced relief on import duty for machinery. However, the central government, in an endeavour to encourage local manufacturing in the country, has announced the Technical Textile Mission, which empowers companies to receive subsidies and start manufacturing. Maharashtra has launched its textile policy, which operates in a zonal format. Zone 1 can help you gain a 45% subsidy, Zone 2 offers 40%, Zone 3 provides 35%, and so on. We have announced Zero-Waste Fashion, which aims to control textile waste by recycling it and converting it into usable materials like carpets. For this, the private sector can benefit from an electricity subsidy of Rs 2 per unit, and Rs 3 per unit for co-operative societies, in addition to the previously mentioned subsidies. In Amravati, the PM Mitra Park will be launched soon, as most of the work is complete, with only final touch-ups pending. I thank the organisers for having me here and wish you all the very best.”
Shri Shashank Chaudhary (IAS), Additional CEO, Invest UP informed:“Under the PM Mitra Scheme, we are developing a mega-integrated textile park near Lucknow, covering 1,000 acres of land. It will be set up under the PPP model, which offers a great opportunity for investors. The state of Uttar Pradesh has been developing new portals for single-window clearance and approvals. We have successfully managed to attract good investors.”
Mr Gaurav Juneja, Director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, shared:“Gartex Texprocess India as a show has only evolved consistently. This is reflected in our Mumbai and New Delhi editions each year. As India strengthens its position in global textile manufacturing, I believe that this show has become a platform to shape conversations and update the industry with innovations that will drive the next phase of growth for India's textiles and fashion ecosystem. We are honoured to have Invest Uttar Pradesh as our State Partners at this edition and with the kind of innovations on the show floor in denim, fabrics, machinery and more - I am sure visitors have tremendous business opportunities through our platform.”
Similar sentiments were shared by Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, expressed:“This show goes beyond exhibition; it is about enabling industry transformation. At a time when global supply chains are realigning, platforms like Gartex Texprocess India become crucial to connecting industry stakeholders. This also bridges Indian expertise with international demand and we are pleased to welcome the textile fraternity to the show and see the scale of innovations from the industry.”
The expo is jointly organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fair India Pvt Ltd. Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai is scheduled from 22 – 24 May 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Company :-Messe Frankfurt
User :- Pushkar Oak
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment