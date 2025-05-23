Eating Out 300 Times A Year: How Michelin Inspectors Make Their Decisions

Michelin Guide inspectors are more than just food lovers - they're highly trained professionals who treat their role with exceptional seriousness and dedication.

Most of them eat out for lunch and dinner at least 300 times a year, according to Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.“It's not just a job - it requires a deep passion for food and an open mind," he said. "This isn't a hobby; it's a full-time commitment that goes beyond professionalism.”

Since inspectors take their job very seriously, no decision is taken lightly. Poullennec emphasised that Michelin stars are never permanent. Each year, every restaurant is reassessed from scratch, and stars are awarded or withdrawn based on strict, globally consistent criteria.

Speaking at a press conference following the launch of the Michelin Guide Dubai 2025, Poullennec highlighted the rigorous standards and dedication behind every Michelin star awarded.

Why stars are gained or lost

“The star can never be taken for granted,” he said.“Restaurants may lose a star for reasons ranging from a dip in food quality to a change in concept or even closure.” He noted that in some cases, restaurateurs themselves make the decision to change direction, leading to a voluntary loss of their Michelin star.

This year, three restaurants that held one Michelin star in the previous edition were dropped from the list - either due to closure or changes in standard or concept.

This year's edition recognised 119 establishments across 35 cuisines, with 14 restaurants earning one star and three receiving two stars. And for the first time, Dubai got two 3-Michelin-starred restaurants.

How it works

Poullennec added that decisions to award or revoke stars are never made by a single inspector.“It's a collaborative effort,” he said.“Multiple visits are made throughout the year to ensure consistency and fairness.”

He offered a rare glimpse into the daily life of an inspector:“In a single week, they might dine at a starred restaurant, visit a Bib Gourmand spot for lunch, and then venture out to uncover hidden culinary gems. Not every meal is great -but experiencing all levels of quality is part of the experience and their daily life.”

Anonymity is key

The Michelin Guide has long protected the anonymity of its inspectors. Many do not reveal their roles even to their own families. Before becoming full inspectors, they undergo one to three years of intensive on-the-job training, covering multiple regions and cuisines.

The inspectors base their ratings on the universally applied set of five criteria:



quality of the ingredients

mastery of cooking

harmony of flavours

personality of the chef consistency both over time and across the entire menu.

Without revealing their identity, inspectors dine like any regular customers and always pay their bills in full. They never review the same restaurant twice within the same evaluation period