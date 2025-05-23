'No More Lifting Heavy Cylinders': Sharjah Residents Relieved As Al Qutainah Gets Piped Gas

Residents of Al Qutainah in Sharjah are now less worried about gas supply to their homes as their community is now connected to the city's natural gas network by the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), replacing the long-used LPG cylinders with a safer, more convenient piped supply.

For many longtime residents of Al Qutainah, the shift to piped gas has brought welcome relief.

“We've been waiting for this for years,” Mohamed Al Amin, who has lived in the neighbourhood for over 30 years, told Khaleej Times.“No more worrying about running out of gas or lifting heavy cylinders; it's safer and much easier now.”

“It's more about safety,” another resident in the community added. Recently, in Dubai, two fires happened at a neighbourhood in Al Barsha in a span of two weeks. One was confirmed to be caused by a leak from a gas cylinder at a restaurant. Safety experts have warned residents to take extra precautions when handling gas cylinders, especially during the summer months, when extreme heat significantly increases the risk of gas-related accidents.

Meanwhile, the newly completed Al Qutainah 1 gas pipeline project spans 18 kilometres and has reached more than 350 homes so far. SEWA confirmed that 53 per cent of the network in the area has been completed, with the remaining work progressing steadily. The total investment for the project has exceeded Dh1.7 million.

The move marks a key milestone in SEWA's plan to expand natural gas services across the emirate.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Eng. Ibrahim Al Balgouni, Director of SEWA's Natural Gas Department, said:“This is part of our broader strategy to bring natural gas services to all residential and commercial areas in Sharjah.”

“We are working under the directives of Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to ensure energy services are safe, reliable, and accessible across the emirate,” he added.

Al Balgouni said SEWA continues to prioritise safety and efficiency, with every project executed according to international standards.“We are conducting ongoing studies to extend the gas network and build the necessary infrastructure to accommodate current and future demand,” he added.

“It's a great improvement. SEWA has done a fantastic job making this transition smooth for all of us – from using gas cylinders to being connected to the city's natural gas network,” said Al Qutainah resident Hamad A. Al Zarouni.

SEWA is also gearing up to expand natural gas coverage to several new districts in the coming months, including Al Suyoh, Al Hoshi, and Al Rahmaniya. These areas are among the fastest-growing residential zones in Sharjah and will be fully integrated into the network through new pumping stations and distribution pipelines currently under design.