UAE: Fire Erupts At Al Barsha Residential Building After Gas Leak In Restaurant

A fire that broke out at a residential building in Al Barsha on Tuesday was brought under control, Dubai Civil Defence confirmed.

The blaze originated from a gas leak at the Pearl View restaurant and cafeteria, situated in the 13-storey Al Zarooni building on Halim Street in Barsha 1, near the Mall of the Emirates.

Taking to social media platform X, DCD wrote: "Civil Defence teams successfully brought under control, in record time, a fire caused by a gas leak in a restaurant in the Al Barsha area."

A photo shared by the force showed significant damage to the Pearl View Restaurant, which had its windows shattered and interiors severely impacted.

Several residents reported hearing a loud sound before spotting the flames. An eyewitness who did not wish to be identified said he was in the kitchen with his wife when he heard it.“We thought it was a lift malfunction and stepped into the corridor when we saw people running outside,” the Dubai resident told Khaleej Times.

“That's when we realised the building next to ours was on fire. The responders were on the scene within five minutes," he added.

In photos and videos seen by Khaleej Times, thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out from the area, which seemed to have impacted only the lower floors of the building. Several residents from that tower, as well as neighbouring towers, could be seen gathered around the premises.

Another resident, BM, lives in the Al Ansari tower which is adjacent to the building that caught fire.“We heard a loud sound and shortly afterwards understood that there was a fire,” he said.“The electricity to our building was cut off by around 8.45 pm and it was reinstated more than an hour later. A precautionary tape was also placed around our building. By then authorities had begun dispersing the crowds as well.”