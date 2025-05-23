Guinea's Media Future Debated Amid Ongoing Broadcast Bans

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Guinea's media regulator concluded the“Forum on the Future of the Press,” an event aimed at revitalising the country's media landscape. However, six prominent news outlets remain blocked, highlighting the ongoing challenges to press freedom under the military-led government.

The Ministry of Information and Communications Technology revoked the broadcasting licences of FIM FM, Espace FM, Sweet FM, Djoma FM, Djoma TV, and Espace TV, citing“non-compliance with the content of the specifications.” These outlets have been off the air since December 2023, when authorities initially suspended them for“security reasons.”

The Union of Press Professionals of Guinea reported that over 700 media workers have lost their jobs due to these closures. The SPPG described the government's actions as“repressive” and warned of a“social and humanitarian disaster,” threatening an indefinite general strike if the bans are not lifted.

Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah defended the government's stance, referencing the role of partisan media in historical conflicts such as the 1994 Rwandan genocide and post-election violence in Ivory Coast. He emphasised the need to prevent mechanisms that could undermine national stability.

The High Authority of Communication , Guinea's media regulator, has faced criticism for its handling of the situation. Djoma Média's director-general, Kalil Oularé, expressed surprise at the suspension, noting that no prior summons or explanations were provided. The HAC is traditionally expected to give prior notification and justification for such decisions.

International organisations have condemned the government's actions. The Committee to Protect Journalists called for the immediate reinstatement of the affected media outlets, stating that the revocation of licences is an alarming effort to censor the news in Guinea. Reporters Without Borders reported that several radio stations have been jammed, with some broadcasting military music instead of regular programming.

Access to social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, has also been restricted since November 2023, further limiting the public's access to information. These platforms are only accessible through virtual private networks .

The government's crackdown extends beyond media outlets. Investigative journalist Habib Marouane Kamara was abducted in December 2024 by men in security forces uniforms in Conakry. Kamara, editor-in-chief of lerevelateur224, was beaten unconscious and taken away, with his whereabouts remaining unknown. This incident underscores the increasing media suppression under Guinea's military regime.

