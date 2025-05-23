Farmhouse At Descanso Gardens To Open May 30, 2025, Offering New Farm-To-Table Culinary Experience

Inspired by the vision of renowned Chef Rich Mead, the new restaurant will bring fresh, seasonal dining to Southern California's iconic 150-acre botanical garden

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens, the new farm-to-table dining destination nestled within the botanical garden and living museum located in La Cañada Flintridge, is thrilled to announce its grand opening on Friday, May 30, 2025. Developed in collaboration with Southern California's renowned Chef Rich Mead, Farmhouse will open daily for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, offering an immersive, seasonal culinary experience in Descanso Gardens ' breathtaking 150-acre urban oasis.

"Farmhouse will enhance the guest experience here at Descanso Gardens," said Juliann Rooke, CEO of Descanso Gardens. "Through this partnership with Chef Mead, we hope visitors will join us in cultivating a space where nature, great food, and community come together."

The Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens culinary program is a harmonious collaboration between two acclaimed Southern California chefs: Chef Rich Mead , the restaurant's visionary, celebrated for his pioneering work in sustainable cuisine and passion for supporting local farmers; and Chef Adam Cherney , who will lead the kitchen as Executive Chef, sharing Chef Mead's deep commitment to farm-to-table principles.

Inspired by exceptional ingredients from California farmers and purveyors, the seasonal menu, paired with a garden-to-glass cocktail program and curated wine list, is served in a stunning 7,800-square-foot space that blends seamlessly into the botanical landscape, featuring an indoor/outdoor bar crafted from fallen trees reclaimed from the Gardens.

Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens will open daily for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. For more information and to make a reservation, visit farmhousedg or call 818.949.4212.

ABOUT FARMHOUSE AT DESCANSO GARDENS

Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens is an innovative farm-to-table dining destination celebrating California's boutique farms and locally sourced ingredients. Inspired by the vision of renowned chef Rich Mead, known for his deep ties to sustainably focused farmers and purveyors, this new restaurant offers a unique culinary experience set amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of Descanso Gardens.

Address: 1418 Descanso Dr, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

Phone: 818.949.4212

Website: farmhousedg

Social: @farmhousedg

SOURCE Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens

