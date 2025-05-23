EQS-News: flatexDEGIRO AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Stephan Simmang, CTO, leaves flatexDEGIRO

23.05.2025 / 13:27 CET/CEST

Leaving at his own request by the end of 2025 at the latest

Stepping down as member of the Management Board effective May 31, 2025 Responsibilities will be assumed by Jens Möbitz, COO of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG The Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG today agreed to the request of Stephan Simmang, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of flatexDEGIRO AG, to prematurely terminate his contract by the end of 2025 at the latest, in order to pursue new challenges outside of the company. Simmang will step down from his position as a member of the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG at the end of the month. His responsibilities will be assumed group-wide by Jens Möbitz, Chief Operating Officer (COO). Katarzyna Rybnik, who has been Stephan Simmang's deputy since 2021, will take over the functional management of the technology division and will report directly to Möbitz. Since joining flatexDEGIRO in 2016, Simmang has been responsible for the continuous development of the in-house IT platform and the introduction of technological innovations. From May to end of September 2024, he also served as interim Co-CEO of flatexDEGIRO AG and flatexDEGIRO Bank AG. Stephan Simmang, CTO of flatexDEGIRO AG, said:“Looking back on almost 10 years at flatexDEGIRO, I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together as a team. Based on our highly performant technological platform, we have grown from a German fintech company into one of Europe's leading online brokers, providing our 3.2 million customers with unrestricted and stable access to global capital markets even on days of peak traffic. I would like to thank my colleagues on the Management Board, the Supervisory Board, and all employees for giving me the opportunity to contribute to this success story for the best part of a decade.” Stefan Müller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG, thanked the outgoing Chief Technology Officer for his achievements:“In all phases of our corporate development, Stephan Simmang has contributed significantly to flatexDEGIRO's strong position. I very much regret his departure but fully respect his decision to pursue new challenges. With the consolidation of Operations and Technology under Jens Möbitz, we will drive forward our platform harmonization in a customer-focused manner and create a strong basis for bringing new product and service offerings to the market even faster.” Media contact: Achim Schreck

