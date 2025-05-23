India's Engineering Goods Exports Rise 11.3% In April To USD 9.5 Bn

MENAFN - KNN India)India's engineering goods exports demonstrated robust growth in April, increasing 11.28 per cent year-on-year to reach USD 9.51 billion.

The growth was driven by a combination of favourable base effects and increased shipments across key sectors including electric machinery, ships, motor vehicles, and copper products.

The double-digit expansion was further supported by positive growth in iron and steel exports, which had experienced declines in previous months.

This recovery in the metals sector contributed significantly to the overall performance of engineering goods exports during the period.

Export performance to major markets showed particularly strong momentum. Shipments to the United States grew 17 per cent year-on-year, reaching USD 1.66 billion in April compared to USD 1.42 billion in the same month last year.

The United Arab Emirates emerged as another key growth market, with exports rising 37.3 per cent to USD 538.8 million from USD 392.5 million previously.

Several other markets recorded substantial gains, with the United Kingdom, Singapore, Brazil, and Australia all posting high double-digit growth rates.

This broad-based expansion across diverse geographical markets indicates strengthening global demand for Indian engineering products.

Regional export patterns show North America maintaining its position as the largest destination market, accounting for 21.1 per cent of total engineering goods exports.

The European Union follows with a 17.4 per cent share, while West Asia and North Africa represent 14.1 per cent of exports. Notable regional growth was recorded in Oceania at 36.4 per cent, Sub-Saharan Africa at 31.6 per cent, and Latin America at 27.2 per cent.

Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of EEPC India, acknowledged the achievement amid challenging global conditions. "That our exporters have achieved growth despite multiple global challenges is indeed laudable,” Chadha stated.

“The support of the Government of India remains critical during such difficult times," he added.

He also highlighted the recently concluded India-UK Free Trade Agreement as an important development for strengthening India's position in the UK market.

According to Quick Estimates from the Department of Commerce, Government of India, engineering goods represented 24.71 per cent of India's total merchandise exports in April 2025, showing an increase from 24.21 per cent recorded in April 2024.

This indicates the growing significance of the engineering sector within India's overall export portfolio.

