New USPS Stamps Celebrate The Irresistible Charm Of Baby Wild Animals

"The Baby Wild Animals stamps bring an adorable twist to wildlife in its most tender form," said Lisa Bobb-Semple, USPS director of stamp services. "There's something universally heartwarming about baby animals. This issue captures how cute baby wild animals are and brings it right to your mailbox."

The stamps showcase 10 designs, including a fox, owl, deer, seal, rabbit, raccoon, bear, skunk, bobcat and chipmunk - each rendered with clean lines, rich textures, and a warm, modern palette of rust orange, cornflower blue, pale ecru and soft black.

The stamps were illustrated by Tracy Walker, whose distinctive style brings a whimsical and fresh perspective to the series. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the booklet of 20 stamps.

"The bold, subtle shapes and textures used in the stamps' design motivated us to also develop modern, endearing products like notecards and bookmarks inspired directly by the stamps themselves," said Bobb-Semple.

In addition to the stamp booklet, USPS is releasing a selection of notecards, first-day covers, and collectible items featuring the charming artwork.

The Baby Wild Animals stamps are being issued as Forever stamps, which are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce rate and are now available for purchase at Post Office locations nationwide and online at usps .

News of the stamps is being shared on social media using the hashtag #BabyWildAnimals.

