Cegid Positioned As The Leader And Ace Performer In The SPARK Matrixtm: Unified Retail Commerce Platform, 2025 By QKS Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middleton, Massachusetts, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group has named Cegid as a technology leader & ace performer in their SPARK MatrixTM Unified Retail Commerce Platform, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM evaluates vendors based on the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Cegid is recognized as a technology leader & ace performer in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Unified Retail Commerce Platform (URCP) owing to its strong expertise in enabling real-time, cross-channel retail operations. The Cegid retail platform is noted for its ability to unify in-store and digital experiences through a centralized architecture that supports inventory visibility, order management, clienteling, and POS integration. Designed to address the operational challenges of global retailers, Cegid enables consistent customer experience, Agile fulfillment, and streamlined store operations across multiple geographies. Its composable capabilities, native mobility, and scalable cloud infrastructure make it a preferred choice for retail enterprises seeking to modernize legacy systems and drive omnichannel execution with operational clarity.

QKS Group defines Unified Retail Commerce Platform (URCP) as an“integrated, real-time solution that consolidates all retail operations, including point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce, mobile commerce, order management, supply chain logistics, customer relationship management (CRM), and financial reconciliation into a single, real-time operational framework.” The platform includes real-time inventory management, dynamic order orchestration, unified customer profiles, and API-first adaptability, enabling scalability and cross-channel optimization. Additionally, URCP enhances operational efficiency, reduces IT complexity, and improves the customer experience through advanced personalization capabilities.

“Cegid's unified retail commerce platform addresses a critical gap in the retail technology stack by centralizing store operations, inventory visibility, and customer engagement into a single, scalable system,” says Prakhar Bansal, Analyst at QKS Group. “Its modular architecture, real-time data synchronization, and strong POS-clienteling integration make it particularly effective for retailers operating across multi-format and multi-country environments. Cegid stands out for its focus on operational execution-bridging front-end experience with back-end efficiency to support consistent omnichannel delivery.”

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a 'Leader' in this global study by QKS Group. This distinction highlights not only the strength of our technology platform, but also our ability to support retailers in their international expansion-while ensuring local compliance and operational excellence. Most importantly, it's the trust and collaboration of our clients that drive us forward. They inspire us to keep innovating and delivering intelligent, unified solutions that elevate their retail experience worldwide.” said Nathalie Echinard, General Manager of Retail Business Division at Cegid .

The Unified Retail Commerce Platform market is experiencing accelerated growth as retailers seek to eliminate channel silos and build cohesive, data-driven customer journeys. Advancements in API-first architecture, real-time data synchronization, and composable commerce are driving platform consolidation across POS, inventory management, clienteling, order orchestration, and customer engagement. The adoption of unified commerce strategies is further fueled by the need to support cross-channel fulfillment models, localized pricing, and consistent customer experiences across regions and store formats. As retailers prioritize operational agility, data unification, and store digitization, unified retail commerce platforms are emerging as foundational infrastructure for scalable, customer-centric retail transformation.

Additional Resources:

For more information, visit Cegid

SPARK MatrixTM: Unified Retail Commerce Platform, 2025

About Cegid:

Cegid is a European leading provider of cloud business management solutions for finance (cash-flow, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors. With a solid full cloud business model, Cegid provides long-term commitment to its customers, superior and distinctive experiences and helps companies of all sizes accelerate their digital business transformation, locally and worldwide. Cegid combines a forward-thinking and pragmatic approach of the business with strong capacity to innovate, an in-depth expertise in new technologies such as artificial intelligence and an understanding of regulations and compliance. In today's rapidly changing world, Cegid makes more possible by helping customers unleash their potential thanks to innovative and purposeful business solutions.

Bolstered by its strong international ambition and reach, its 500,000 customers, Cegid has 4,400 employees and sells its solutions in 130 countries. Cegid reported revenues of €967 million (as of December 31, 2024). Pascal Houillon has been the CEO since March 2017.

For more information:

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit

Media Contact:

QKS Group

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ...



Content Source: newsroom/cegid-positioned-as-the-leader-and-ace-performer-in-the-spark-matrixtm-unified-retail-commerce-platform-2025-by-qks-group-1190

CONTACT: Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:...