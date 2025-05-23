CMS SPA ANNOUNCES ITS PARTICIPATION IN 'IPACK-IMA' IN MILAN, MAJOR INDUSTRY TRADE SHOW

Cms will partecipate in one of the most important trade fairs in the food, beverage, pharma, and food, fresh & convenience industry

- Elena Salda, Ceo of Cms SpaMILANO, MILANO, ITALY, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CMS Spa, Italy based engineering company specializing in contract manufacturing of food and pharmaceutical packaging machinery, announces participation in Milan at Ipack-Ima, the international benchmark exhibition for processing and packaging materials and technologies for the food and non-food world.The event will be held at Fiera Milano from May 27-30; the CMS booth is B105 in Hall 4P.The event is an integrated and interconnected exhibition platform focusing on four main target markets: grain-based food, beverage, pharma, and food, fresh & convenience.“CMS Spa works to provide customized solutions by building assemblies and complete machines in Build2Print mode,” explains Ceo Elena Salda. "We address across the board the entire FMCG and durable goods industry, in processing and packaging. At Ipack-Ima we bring our services, consolidated in more than 50 years of activity, and the prospects of our business model tailored to each company."Ipack-Ima is one of four international exhibitions that are part of The Innovation Alliance, focused on instrumental mechanics serving the manufacturing industry and its innovations.There are expected to be 1,857 exhibitors for this edition, 39 percent of whom are international from 38 countries. Among them are China, Germany, Turkey, France and the Netherlands. A total of 11 pavilions to facilitate meetings with 500 top foreign buyers selected with the support of Agenzia ICE. Objective: to create relationships between industrial worlds with plastic, packaging, printing and logistics as protagonists in order to create an integrated platform to effectively respond to global challenges.

