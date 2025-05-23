BJP's Amit Malviya Flays Karnataka's Cong Govt Over 'Victory Parade' Of Gang Rape Accused

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) Reacting to an incident where seven accused of the 2014 Hangal gang-rape case were seen engaging in celebrations after they got bail, in-charge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya, has flayed the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

Taking to social media platform X, on Friday, he stated, "In Congress-ruled Karnataka, seven individuals accused of a heinous gangrape have been granted bail: Aftab Chandan Katti, Madar Saab Mandaakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti and Riyaz Savikeri."

What is even more disturbing, after securing bail, they celebrated with a victory parade, using cars, bikes, loud music, and even made social media reels, Malviya noted.

Is this the new normal under Congress governance? Where justice is undermined and criminality is flaunted? Malviya questioned.

No civilised society can accept this. The deafening silence from the professional outrage brigade is intriguing, he charged.

We must ask-who is being protected, and at what cost? Malviya questioned.

BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra, reacting to the development, stated, "The celebration of the release of individuals accused in a gang rape case in Hanagal, Haveri - criminals with known criminal backgrounds - through a roadshow after securing bail from the court, raises grave concerns about the current state of law and order in the state.

It creates a disturbing fear that a civilised society is disappearing in Karnataka."

The behaviour of these vile individuals, acting as if "committing a crime is a badge of honour," and the Congress-led Karnataka government's failure to curb their demonic arrogance, signals that safety for dignified women and law-abiding citizens has become an illusion under this administration, he slammed.

It is deeply worrying that the state's governance has deteriorated to a point where a cultured, civil society is forced to live in fear, Vijayendra stated.

The arrogance displayed by the seven prime accused - behaving as though bail is equivalent to being acquitted - has shamed the judiciary and insulted the rule of law, he stated.

The people of Karnataka are alarmed by such scenes. If the state government has even the minimum concern to convey that there is still a functioning government, that the rule of law exists, and that society is not held hostage by criminal gangs, it must immediately take strict action in this case, Vijayendra stated.

In a shocking development, seven accused in the 2024 Hangal gang-rape case, after getting bail, took out a roadshow and engaged in celebrations. A disturbing video of the celebrations came to light on Friday, raising serious concerns.

The seven accused were jailed in connection with an alleged gang-rape case involving a 26-year-old married woman in January 2024.

The police department stated that it has taken cognisance of the incident and is initiating legal action. A case has been registered for unlawful assembly and rash driving.

The court granted them bail after the victim failed to identify the accused during court proceedings on Tuesday.

The accused, who had been held at the Haveri sub-jail, were welcomed by friends and supporters upon their release. The video shows them heading towards their native places on bikes and in cars, celebrating openly.

They are seen flashing victory signs, raising slogans, and shouting in joy while moving in a convoy. Others can be seen recording the celebrations on video while riding.

The police have decided to open rowdy sheets against the accused for their celebratory conduct. Authorities also confirmed that they will appeal in court to seek cancellation of the conditional bail granted in the gang-rape case.

Karnataka Police had submitted the charge sheet in the sensational Hangal gang-rape case allegedly committed by moral vigilantes reported from Hangal town in Haveri district. The incident was reported on January 8, 2024.

The victim of moral policing had released a video on January 11, 2024 in which she had said that she was repeatedly raped by vigilantes in Haveri district of Karnataka.

The homemaker was dragged out of a hotel after being seen with a person from another religion and beaten up in Hangal town on January 8.

The victim, who belonged to the minority community, stated that when she was at the hotel, a gang of five to six men barged inside, questioned her and forcibly took her away on their bikes.

They took her to an isolated place and assaulted her brutally and later all of them raped her. They asked her to get into a car and the driver also raped her.

Her ordeal did not end here. She was taken to two to three other places and gang-raped. The accused later took her to the national highway, where she boarded a bus.

“I want them to be punished,” she demanded in the video in an appeal to the police.

The victim's husband also appeared before the media and stated that his wife was gang-raped by the vigilantes.

“They kidnapped and inhumanely attacked my wife. She revealed this brutality to a family member. She had not told me,” he had stated.

The state government had come under pressure as the BJP launched a series of attacks on the Congress government and charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government was trying to silence the victim and hush up the case.

The Karnataka BJP unit had staged a massive protest in Haveri led by Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, and demanded that the probe be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).