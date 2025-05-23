ADA University Hosts 13Th International Festival To Celebrate Cultural Diversity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 13th International Festival was held on the campus of ADA University on May 23, bringing together cultures from around the world in a vibrant celebration of diversity and international cooperation, Azernews reports.

Organized with the support of ADA University and its Foundation, the festival has become a cherished tradition on campus, reflecting the institution's commitment to intercultural dialogue and global engagement, Azernews reports.

This year's festival featured the cultural displays of around 50 countries, with national cuisine, music, dances, and traditional attire showcased at country stands. Participants included representatives from countries such as Japan, Malaysia, China, Türkiye, and several EU member states.

The lively event was attended by ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, and both local and foreign students. Alongside the cultural exhibitions, a concert program, interactive presentations, and competitions fostered an atmosphere of celebration and learning.

Rita Čapajová, a Slovak student at ADA University, highlighted the festival's impact on fostering a global mindset among students. “Such events make a significant contribution to the formation of a global mindset,” she said. Local student Aygun Kangarli echoed this sentiment:“Even if we don't go to distant countries like Chile and Brazil, this festival gives us the opportunity to feel and learn about the culture of those peoples.”

With over 200 participants, the event once again affirmed that cultural diversity at ADA University is more than a value - it is a lived experience that shapes campus life.