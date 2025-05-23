Global Chronic Kidney Disease Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Chronic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The global Chronic Kidney Disease Chronic kidney disease market , worth $70.65 billion in 2024, is slated to reach $75.09 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. This significant growth is driven by a variety of factors – the hypertension and diabetes epidemic, an aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, healthcare access disparities, and medical advances.

What factors are contributing to the growth of the chronic kidney disease market?

The Chronic kidney disease market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $95.85 billion by 2029, while still maintaining a 6.3% CAGR. As healthcare policies increasingly focus on CKD, and precision medicine develops alongside rising obesity rates and chronic diseases, improved healthcare access becomes crucial. Looking ahead, early screening campaigns, telemedicine and remote monitoring, patient empowerment programs, community-based care initiatives, and nutritional therapy integration lead as major trends.

What drives the growth of the chronic kidney disease market?

An aging population is a key growth driver in the chronic kidney disease market. As the proportion of elderly individuals within a society or population grows, the demand for CKD management also rises. Aging is linked with an increased risk of kidney diseases, particularly CKD. This demographic trend will undoubtedly bolster the chronic kidney disease market going forward.

Which key players are shaping the chronic kidney disease market?

The Chronic kidney disease market is populated with significant companies including Pfizer Inc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott laboratories Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Siemens Healthineers AG, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and many others.

How are chronic kidney disease industries adopting emerging trends?

Strategic partnerships are increasingly being adopted by key players in the chronic kidney disease market. They are focusing on studying the safety and efficacy of an improved Automated Wearable Artificial Kidney Peritoneal Dialysis AWAK PD device to enhance the quality of treatments and patient outcomes.

How is the chronic kidney disease market segmented ?

The market is segmented by diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, and end-user, with subsegments under each category. The diagnosis segment includes blood test, urine test, imaging test, and kidney biopsy, while treatment includes drugs, dialysis, kidney transplant, ACE inhibitors, blood test, and other treatments. The route of administration is split into oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous, while the end-user segment comprises hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers ASCs, dialysis centers, and other end-users.

Which regions are registering significant growth in the chronic kidney disease market?

Regionally, North America was the largest market for CKD in 2024; however, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

