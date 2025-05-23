LYB Announces Increase To Quarterly Dividend

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and LONDON, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.37 per share, representing a $0.03 per share increase over the company's first quarter 2025 dividend. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on June 9, 2025, with an ex-dividend and record date of June 2, 2025.

“LYB continues to reward shareholders with a strong and growing dividend in 2025, which will mark 15 consecutive years of dividend increases,” said CEO Peter Vanacker.“The growth of our dividend reaffirms confidence in our disciplined capital deployment, our value-driven strategy and our capability to navigate the cycle during these challenging times.”

About LyondellBasell
We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Nick Facchin LyondellBasell 713-623-3643 ...

