Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indigo Srinagar Flight Crew's Request To Enter Pak Airspace To Avoid Turbulence Was Rejected: DGCA

Indigo Srinagar Flight Crew's Request To Enter Pak Airspace To Avoid Turbulence Was Rejected: DGCA


2025-05-23 06:08:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday said the crew of IndiGo flight from the national capital to Srinagar on Wednesday had sought permission to enter the Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence but the request was rejected.

In a detailed statement about the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said there was no injury to any passengers who were on the flight and that the aircraft's“nose radome” was damaged.

The incident of the aircraft encountering turbulence is being probed by the DGCA.

On Wednesday, IndiGo's A321 neo aircraft operating flight 6E 2142 encountered hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot.

“As per crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route, however, it was not approved.

Read Also TMC Leader Sagarika Ghose Recounts 'Near Death Experience' Delhi-Srinagar Indigo Plane Turbulence: Pak Rejected Pilot's Request To Use Its Airspace

“Later crew contacted Lahore to enter into their airspace to avoid the weather but the same was refused too,” DGCA said.

According to the regulator, the crew initially attempted to return back but as they were close to the thunder storm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather.

“Subsequently, they encountered hailstorm and severe turbulence. Crew chose to continue at the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar,” the statement said.

On Thursday, PTI reported that the Lahore ATC had rejected the flight pilot's request to use the Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence.'

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN23052025000215011059ID1109586894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search