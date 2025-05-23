403
RAK PROPERTIES GROWS RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO OFFERING WITH THE LAUNCH OF ENTA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – 23 May 2025: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, continues to expand its residential product offering with the launch of ENTA MINA – a new design led apartment concept developed in partnership with HIVE and A.R.M Holding.
ENTA MINA, consisting of 119 character-rich residences, is a new, design-forward residential brand, catering to a new generation of homebuyers and occupants. ENTA MINA seeks to offer a complete lifestyle ecosystem with its resident café and restaurant, hosting lounge, library, infrared sauna, plunge pools, outdoor gathering areas, and co-working facility. Through ENTA MINA, RAK Properties, in partnership with HIVE, aims to support a modern, flexible work driven lifestyle and economy. Commenting, Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer RAK Properties, said: “ENTA brings an entirely new demographic to Mina, and immediately changes the conversation around co-living spaces. This is a segment typically within the rental market, but with ENTA MINA, you can buy into that lifestyle – it's exciting to be at the vanguard of a new movement. We have been working closely with the team at HIVE since we signed our partnership agreement with them to bring ENTA MINA to life which places community, and thoughtful design at the top of its product's agenda. “ENTA MINA will bring a younger demographic to live, work and play in Ras Al Khaimah. Targeted tenants are aged 25-35 years old and they will even have the flexibility to work from the beach if they so wish. The multiplier effect of this is clear – it gives a space where ideas can turn into enterprises, which in turn helps to grow the wider economy.” Bass Ackermann, Founder of HIVE, elaborated by stating: “ENTA was born from watching HIVE tenants grow into homeowners – people who still wanted the feeling of what we created, but in a place they could truly call their own. It addresses a market need for ready-made but authentic community. ENTA aims to speak to a new kind of homeowner – someone who values design, function, and feeling in equal measure. It's a brand grounded in creative integrity, but also built to perform, whether you're living in it or investing in it.” In May 2025 RAK Properties published its Q1 2025 financial results in which the Company recorded notable growth in revenue and profit, reflecting the strength of its operational performance and continued development momentum. In April 2025, RAK Properties commenced sales on is Anantara Mina Residences project – a community of 103 luxury apartments and villas, set along the waterfront of Hayat Island, Mina.
