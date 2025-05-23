RAK PROPERTIES GROWS RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO OFFERING WITH THE LAUNCH OF ENTA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, continues to expand its residential product offering with the launch of ENTA MINA – a new design led apartment concept developed in partnership with HIVE and A.R.M Holding.

ENTA MINA, consisting of 119 character-rich residences, is a new, design-forward residential brand, catering to a new generation of homebuyers and occupants. ENTA MINA seeks to offer a complete lifestyle ecosystem with its resident café and restaurant, hosting lounge, library, infrared sauna, plunge pools, outdoor gathering areas, and co-working facility.

Through ENTA MINA, RAK Properties, in partnership with HIVE, aims to support a modern, flexible work driven lifestyle and economy.

In May 2025 RAK Properties published its Q1 2025 financial results in which the Company recorded notable growth in revenue and profit, reflecting the strength of its operational performance and continued development momentum. In April 2025, RAK Properties commenced sales on is Anantara Mina Residences project – a community of 103 luxury apartments and villas, set along the waterfront of Hayat Island, Mina.