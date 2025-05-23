Together For Better Liver Health: WHA78 Side Event Unites Global Stakeholders To Strengthen Public Health Responses To Metabolic Disease
“With liver disease now being the fourth leading cause of adult death in Mexico, we are acting early-starting from pregnancy to school-age-with education, screening, and healthier environments. Our vision is prevention-driven and science-led”, shared Marta Zapata-Tarres, MD, PhD, Sub Secretary for Health and Director for National Institutes of Health, Mexico.
During the event, GLI released the second edition of the Best Practices in Liver Health Policy report , featuring 5 new case studies from Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Qatar to demonstrate the integration of liver health into clinical pathways and broader health frameworks. Mohamed Hassany, MD, Prof., Minister's Assistant for Projects and Public Health Initiatives, Ministry of Health and Population, The Arab Republic of Egypt mentioned,“The Hepatitis C campaign taught us a vital lesson: data-driven national efforts combined with trained human resources and specialized centers can change the course of a public health crisis. We now have the opportunity to apply these same tools to address severe liver disease.” Speakers championed a comprehensive, cross-sectoral approach to liver health, including early diagnosis and treatment, community-based care models, and policy frameworks aligned with Universal Health Coverage and the WHO Global NCDs Action Plan.
“To overcome barriers like fragmented data and limited access, we are building a smarter, more connected system. By integrating data and partnering with the private sector, we are creating a future where liver health is no longer neglected,” shares Mary Ann Palermo-Maestrai, Undersecretary, Department of Health, Philippines.
As momentum builds toward the 4th United Nations High-Level Meeting (UNHLM) on NCDs in September 2025, GLI will continue to drive global policy action and strengthen international collaboration to secure liver health as a core global health priority.CONTACT: Christine Maalouf Global Liver Institute ...
