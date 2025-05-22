National Traders' Welfare Board And DPIIT Convene To Discuss National Retail Trade Policy

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) held its sixth meeting at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi on May 20, 2025, bringing together government officials and trade representatives to advance the retail sector's interests nationwide.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) addressed the gathering, highlighting the retail trade sector's significant contribution to India's economy.

He requested board members to submit comprehensive and inclusive recommendations for the development of the National Retail Trade Policy, emphasising the importance of grassroots participation in the policy formulation process.

NTWB Chairman Sunil J. Singhi presided over the meeting and presented key trader and MSME-focused provisions from the Union Budget 2025-26.

Singhi reiterated the government's dedication to fostering a supportive business environment through streamlined regulatory procedures, financial support mechanisms, and infrastructure development initiatives.

The meeting also marked the release of a commemorative publication titled 'Journey of the National Traders' Welfare Board,' which chronicles the organisation's key milestones, programs, and accomplishments since its establishment.

The 'Vocal for Local' campaign emerged as a central theme during discussions, with participants focusing on strategies to promote domestic industries and locally manufactured products.

Chairman Singhi called upon all board members to champion this initiative within their respective states and union territories. Attendees collectively pledged to serve as advocates for the movement, committing to expand its influence and effectiveness throughout India.

Digital transformation received particular attention as Chairman Singhi highlighted its potential to empower small-scale traders across the country.

He promoted the adoption of digital platforms, specifically mentioning the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and emphasised how such technological solutions could substantially improve market accessibility and revenue generation for small retailers.

Board members were encouraged to facilitate the integration of local traders into these digital platforms to ensure their participation in the evolving digital economy.

Singhi reported that various submissions from trade associations and board members had been forwarded to relevant ministries and departments for consideration and action.

He welcomed additional recommendations to enhance public awareness and improve the accessibility of government welfare programs designed for the retail sector.

The meeting brought together non-official members appointed by the Central Government, including representatives from trade associations across various states and union territories, alongside ex-officio members from nine essential ministries and departments of the Government of India.

