Great Lakes Institute Of Management Hosts HR And L&D Conclave On Workforce 4.0, Exploring AI-Driven Talent Strategies

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India The second edition of the HR and L&D Conclave, hosted by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, brought together over 75 senior professionals from HR and L&D functions. Centered on the theme“Workforce 4.0 – Human Capital Strategies in a Digital-First World,” the conclave served as a high-impact platform for leaders to explore the evolving intersection of technology, talent, and transformation.

Mr Suresh Narayanan, Nestle MD and Chairman, being felicitated at HR and L&D Conclave on Workforce 4.0

With participation from nearly 40 top organizations across various sectors, the event saw prominent CHROs and L&D heads from across India's business hubs - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore - reinforcing its stature as a premier forum for strategic HR dialogue.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India. It featured senior HR leaders and CHROs from organizations such as Adani Enterprises, KPMG, Schneider Electric, UnitedHealth Group, Bayer, Cigniti Technologies, Nestle, Epsilon, Air Liquide, CVENT, Material, Thomson Reuters, Landis+Gyr, Niva Bupa, HFFC, Inbrew Beverages, HCL Tech, Grant Thorton, and Altimetrik.

The highlight was a fireside chat with Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD of Nestlé India. With over 45 years in the FMCG industry, he offered powerful insights on leadership in the digital age. Emphasizing purpose, values, empowerment, and resilience, he noted,“The essentials of leadership should not change. These are: 1. Purpose for what you do and why you do it, 2. Values that you enshrine and demonstrate, 3. The capacity you have brought to orchestrate and empower, and 4. The ability to withstand challenges and still achieve success. The role of technology is to help humans be humans, not machines. The more we make humans become machines, the less we will be embedding technology as an assistant and aid.” His grounded philosophy of leadership-rooted in character and compassion-offered a refreshing perspective in today's fast-paced, tech-driven business environment.

The event was divided into three panel discussions. Three panels tackled critical themes - AI in Talent Management, Personalized Learning Systems, and Leadership in the Digital Era - each offering actionable insights for building future-ready teams.

The first panel shed light on AI and the Future of Talent Management, exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping recruitment, workforce planning, and employee development.

The second panel focused on the transformation of learning and development practices. Experts shared insights on adopting AI-powered, personalized learning systems that foster continuous development and adaptability.

The third panel addressed the evolving role of leadership in the digital era. Panelists discussed strategies to build agile leaders who can drive change, lead multi-generational teams, and sustain high performance.

Dr. Jones Mathew, Principal and Head of the Institute, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, said,“The 2nd Great Lakes Gurgaon CHRO and L&D Conclave 2025 was conceived as a national platform for discussions and ideation on the workforce of the future. Over 75 accomplished CHROs and L&D leaders from across the country made the event a vibrant source of practical insights and takeaways. The leadership lessons by Suresh Narayanan, CMD of Nestle India, were a beacon of light for business leaders. Great Lakes Institute of Management Gurgaon, is committed to shaping the workforce of the future by partnering with HR leaders and their organizations for talent recruitment as well as for their learning & development goals through customized Management Development Programs (MDPs).”

Reflecting on the discussion, Nidhi Vinod, Senior Director, Learning Organisation Development, Epsilon, said,“It was absolutely amazing to learn from fellow fraternity members and hear about best practices shared by other organisations on the integration of AI in HR. The quality of the event was not surprising, considering it was hosted by Great Lakes. I'm truly amazed by the work Great Lakes is doing, particularly in the space of executive education.”

As digital transformation continues to reshape the world of work, the World Economic Forum estimates that nearly 60% of employees will require upskilling or reskilling by 2027. Workforce 4.0 reflects this new reality, where agility, adaptability, and the seamless integration of human intelligence with technology are crucial for building future-ready teams.