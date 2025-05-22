O.A.T. Expands Solo Travel Leadership With Over 50,000 Single Spaces And Memorial Day Savings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of the Memorial Day Savings event, travelers can take advantage ofwhen they book by



Save up to $5,000 on select departures from July–December 2025

Save 15% on any 2025 departure Save 10% on any 2026 departure-or take $250 off per person

"For too long, solo travelers have been expected to pay more for the same experience," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle Corporation . "At O.A.T., we believe solo travelers deserve to explore the world-without the large premium. That's why we've made it a priority to eliminate the single supplement wherever possible and create an experience that makes solo travelers feel welcome, connected, and supported every step of the way."

50% of O.A.T. travelers are solo women -many choosing to explore the world on their own, or with a sister, mother, daughter, or friend. Whether travelers prefer to go solo or bring someone along, O.A.T. offers the best solo travel experience in the industry with the security and camaraderie of small group travel. With free or low-cost Single Supplements, attentive Trip Experience Leaders, and groups averaging just 8–16 people, solo travelers enjoy a deeply personal and supported experience. With 25,000 single spaces in 2025 and 26,000 in 2026- and savings of up to $5,000 per person on average compared to other companies - O.A.T. makes it easier than ever to explore the world without paying more to do it.

Memorial Day Savings : Solo-Friendly Adventures Across All Three Brands

Just in time for Memorial Day, O.A.T., Grand Circle Travel, and Grand Circle Cruise Line are offering limited-time savings across all 2025 and 2026 departures-with special solo-friendly pricing and thousands of no-fee single spaces available. Explore full details and eligible trips at O.A.T. Memorial Day and GCT Memorial Day.

Top O.A.T. small group land adventures currently available with Memorial Day Savings include Ultimate Africa: Botswana, Zambia & Zimbabwe Safari , Japan's Cultural Treasures , and Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions -all featuring no-fee single spaces and seasonal discounts. For those seeking a small-ship experience, O.A.T.'s Hidden Gems of the Dalmatian Coast & Greece , Undiscovered Adriatic: Eastern Italy, Venice, Puglia & Malta , and French & Italian Rivieras: Avignon, Corsica, Elba & Rome .

Meanwhile, Grand Circle Travel and Grand Circle Cruise Line are extending Memorial Day Savings offers on select departures, including land tours and river cruises. Eligible adventures include The Great Rivers of Europe , The Seine: Paris to Normandy , and Romantic Blue Danube: Budapest to Prague - all with low-cost single supplements and multiple ways to save when booked by May 30.

For more information or to reserve a departure, visit oattravel or gct .

