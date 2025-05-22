Silvercrest Asset Management Group Appoints Van Martin As Head Of U.S. Consultant Relations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ: SAMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Van Martin as Head of U.S. Consultant Relations. In this role, Mr. Martin will oversee the firm's initiatives to strengthen its partnerships with new and existing institutional investors, deepen consultant relationships, and expand the growth of Silvercrest's institutional business in the U.S.

Since joining Silvercrest in 2014, Mr. Martin has been instrumental in expanding the firm's intermediary and institutional client base, building relationships with broker-dealers, consulting firms, and key U.S.-based institutional investors. As a Partner and Managing Director at Silvercrest, Mr. Martin brings over a decade of experience and a deep understanding of the firm's U.S.-based investment capabilities.

Allen Gray, Global Head of Silvercrest's Institutional Business, remarked,“We are immensely proud of Van's contributions and his longstanding collaboration with our U.S.-focused equity investment teams over the past 11 years. We are very pleased to have Van leading our Consultant Relations efforts in the U.S. Marketplace.”

Mr. Martin is based in the firm's headquarters in New York City and will report to Allen Gray, Global Head of Silvercrest's Institutional Business. The team will leverage their combined experience and market knowledge to optimize consultant and client activities, ensuring the best outcomes for institutional clients both in the U.S. and around the globe.

“I am thrilled to lead Silvercrest's U.S. institutional consultant relations efforts,” Mr. Martin commented.“I look forward to working with our clients and partners to strengthen our relationships and build upon Silvercrest's legacy of delivering an exceptional client experience through the high-quality expertise of our talented investment teams.”

About Van Martin

Van Martin is a Managing Director and Head of U.S. Consultant & Client Relations, focusing on Silvercrest's Institutional Asset Management business. Prior to joining Silvercrest in 2014, Mr. Martin held various roles in the Equity Capital Markets division of Sterne Agee & Leach (now Stifel Nicolaus), where he served as an Associate on the Institutional Equity Sales & Trading desk and later as the Associate Director of the newly formed Equity Product Management desk. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Mr. Martin attended the University of Mississippi, where he graduated with a B.A. in Managerial Finance, a B.A. in Banking & Commerce, and a Minor in Real Estate Finance.

About Silvercrest Asset Management

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, Atlanta, New Jersey, California, Wisconsin, and Singapore, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of March 31, 2025, the firm reported assets under management of $34.3 billion.

Contact:

J. Allen Gray

Managing Director, Head of Institutional Business

212-649-0765

