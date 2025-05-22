Authentic Global Film Awards Set To Celebrate Cinematic Diversity In Beverly Hills

Micheal "Harry - O" Harris Founder Death Row Records

- Creator and Founder Dr. Gershom SikaalaBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Authentic Global Film Awards is set to illuminate the world of cinema with a two-day celebration on June 12-13, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM each day, at the historic Fine Art Theater in Beverly Hills. This global showcase of authentic storytelling aims to spotlight voices often unheard, embracing the power of film to connect cultures, spark dialogue, and inspire change.A Truly Global CelebrationThe festival's debut has already drawn impressive attention , with over 3,500 submissions from 170 countries, reflecting a kaleidoscope of cultures, experiences, and perspectives. From compelling dramas to thought-provoking documentaries and animated gems, the festival champions narratives that transcend borders and genres.As festival founder Dr. Gershom Sikaala puts it:“If only I can help one filmmaker make a difference - to be recognized where unrecognized talent can shine in Hollywood, where California's influence reaches the world.”Red Carpet Highlights and Honored GuestsAttendees will enjoy a glamorous red carpet event featuring a lineup of celebrated guests, including actor Richard T. Jones, known for his riveting performances, and Derrick Bosman, brother of the late Chadwick Boseman, who will honor his brother's enduring legacy. Visionary entrepreneur and founder of Death Row Records, Michael O. Harry Harris, will also appear as a special guest, sharing personal insights on storytelling, perseverance, and creative integrity.Shining a Light on Stories That MatterMore than just a film festival, the Authentic Global Film Awards is a platform for purpose-driven cinema - where underrepresented stories and filmmakers have a chance to rise.“It's about just one filmmaker who wants to clean up the industry,” Dr. Sikaala notes,“to tell stories that matter, and to bring light to those who have been overlooked.”Featured FinalistsThe festival has announced a select group of finalists who exemplify its mission:.Mazen Haj Kassem – "My Toy": A poignant tale of childhood and innocence..Joshua Badal – "Built Different: The Ryan Fisher Story": A powerful documentary on courage and resilience..Zhe Fu – "Autumn Leaves": A reflective piece on the passage of time and personal change..Mark Starks – "Marilyn the Bookworm": A whimsical and insightful story of curiosity and growth..Rustem Amirov – "Dear Little Soul or The Nuthouse": An emotional exploration of mental health and human connection..Carlos Berenguer Carrión – "Black Sanga: The Prototype": A dynamic animated film rooted in cultural heritage. Roommate by Henry Jones 111 the Fix directed by Bobbie Chance many more will be announced next articlesMore finalists will be revealed soon, with three winners to be honored at the close of the event.About the Visionary Behind the Festival: Dr. Gershom SikaalaAt the helm of the Authentic Global Film Awards is Dr. Gershom Sikaala , a Hollywood celebrity, humanitarian, and global goodwill peace ambassador. Born in Zambia, Dr. Sikaala's extraordinary journey has taken him from business school at the University of Cambridge (Zambia) to founding Zambikes, a socially impactful company selling bamboo bicycles in over 60 countries.He holds an Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy & Humanity and is a recipient of Strathsmore's Who's Who Worldwidefor his global leadership and influence in Hollywood. His humanitarian work includes delivering over $250,000 in medical aid to Zambia and providing more than 150,000 pairs of shoes to the poor in South Africa.A sought-after speaker, Dr. Sikaala has addressed audiences across every continent and collaborated with world leaders and universities, including the University of the Nations. He currently resides in Los Angeles and hosts the syndicated show“You Will Never Be the Same” on Authentic TV Global Media, which reaches over 70 million people globally.His mission is simple but bold: to transform lives through the power of storytelling and media.Join the MovementFilmmakers, cinephiles, and industry professionals are invited to witness this extraordinary celebration of authentic cinema - where unrecognized stories find their spotlight and new voices are heard.📅 Save the Date: June 12–13, 2025📍 Location: Fine Art Theater, Beverly Hills⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM daily🌐 More Info:Don't miss this inspiring, star-studded tribute to storytelling that transcends borders and connects humanity.

