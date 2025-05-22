403
Fiji Reveals High-Tech Safe City Project to Strengthen Public Safety
(MENAFN) Fiji is set to roll out a Safe City Project aimed at strengthening public safety and security by utilizing cutting-edge surveillance systems and modern network infrastructure.
As part of the project, Telecom Fiji will install high-speed fiber optic connectivity and CCTV systems along the Suva-Nausori corridor.
According to local media reports on Thursday, all surveillance footage will be routed to and observed from the Fiji Police Command Centre located in Suva, the nation's capital.
Once the system is fully established in the Suva to Nausori region, authorities intend to expand the initiative nationwide, laying the groundwork for a unified public safety network across the country.
Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu described the project as a major step forward for contemporary law enforcement, aligning with the force's goal of leveraging technology to improve operations.
"With real-time monitoring and broader coverage, we will be better equipped to respond to incidents, deter criminal activity, and keep our people safe," Tudravu said.
