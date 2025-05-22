Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix: Benson Boone To Open For After-Race Concerts, Perform At Etihad Park

Benson Boone is set to light up Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend as the opening act for the 2025 after-race concerts.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform at Etihad Park on December 4, 2025, with this announcement following confirmation that pop icon Katy Perry will close out a thrilling weekend of concerts as the Sunday night headliner.

Boone, the rising star behind smash hits such as Beautiful Things and Slow It Down will bring his vocals and captivating stage presence to fans on Yas Island as part of Yasalam presented by e&, four days of entertainment for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

David Powell, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Ethara, said:“We are delighted to secure Benson Boone for the 2025 After-Race Concerts line-up and feel his energy and charisma make him the perfect choice to kick-start a thrilling weekend of racing and entertainment across Abu Dhabi.

“Appealing to the next generation of fans was a key consideration in curating the 2025 line-up. We're seeing a significant shift in audience demographics, with Formula 1 capturing the imagination of younger fans like never before. Bringing in artists who resonate with this emerging audience ensures we continue to deliver a dynamic and inclusive experience that speaks to fans of all ages.”

With over ten billion global streams, chart-topping singles, and a sold-out world tour, Boone has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young artists on the planet.

His January 2024 follow-up Beautiful Things spent seven weeks leading the Billboard Global 200 Chart and reached number one in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Norway, France, Germany, Ireland, and New Zealand, while his debut studio album Fireworks & Rollerblades was released in April 2024, and in February this year he was nominated for 'Best New Artist' at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Access to the after-race Concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders, with an option available to upgrade to Golden Circle to guarantee access to the concerts and get closest to the stage. With two further nights of world-class artists set to be announced, organisers encourage Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticketholders to get their Golden Circle upgrades which are now available at the official website.

This year's event will be the 17th edition of the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place from Thursday, December 4, to Sunday, December 7.