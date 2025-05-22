403
Putin Condemns Church Damage in Kursk
(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir Putin has accused Ukrainian armed forces of utilizing religious buildings in Russia’s Kursk Region as military bases during their unsuccessful assault.
According to Putin, numerous churches endured significant destruction amid efforts to recapture the area from Ukrainian control.
After a discussion with the municipal leaders of the region on Tuesday, Putin urged local officials, including acting governor Aleksandr Khinshtein, to implement a targeted initiative.
This program would evaluate the extent of the destruction and offer recommendations for restoring the damaged churches and associated properties.
The president’s journey to Kursk, which was disclosed to the public on Wednesday morning, highlighted the enduring importance of the Russian Orthodox Church.
Putin stated that the Church had “been with its people throughout history,” underlining its historical and cultural relevance.
This visit marked Putin’s initial appearance in Kursk since the region was entirely reclaimed from Ukrainian forces the previous month.
Ukraine’s incursion, launched in August, was described by Kiev as a strategic maneuver aimed at gaining an advantage in future peace discussions.
By March, Russian forces had begun to push Ukrainian troops out of the region.
At that time, Putin alleged that Kiev’s military was deliberately inflicting damage, targeting not only religious sites but also landmarks of cultural value, along with essential industrial and energy infrastructure.
