IPL 2025 Breakout Stars Suryavanshi, Mhatre Named In India U19 Squad For England Tour
Mhatre will lead the side on the tour that comprises a 50-over warm-up match, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches against England U19 from June 24 to July 23. Mumbai's Abhigyan Kundu has been appointed as Mhatre's deputy.
Suryavanshi made the headlines after becoming the youngest centurion in the IPL at just 14. He was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore in last year's auction. In seven matches, the teenager has amassed 252 runs, including a hundred and a half-century.
On the other hand, Mhatra was roped in as an injury replacement of Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad mid-season. The 17-year-old Mumbai batter has been impressive in the yellow jersey with making an instant impact in the depleted Chennai batting unit. The opening batter has contributed 206 runs in six games, including the best knock of 94 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The duo was also part of India's runners-up finish at the U19 Asia Cup in the UAE last year.
Other notable selections include Punjab batter Vihaan Malhotra and Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, both of whom impressed during the 2024 youth series against Australia held in Chennai and Puducherry.
India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.
Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK).
