U.S. Lingerie Market Worth $34.64 Billion By 2030: Competitive Analysis Of Key Players - L Brands, Victoria's Secret Stores & Co., Honey Birdette, Hanesbrands, American Eagle Outfitters And More

The United States Lingerie Market was valued at USD 23.20 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 34.64 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.97%. This growth is being driven by shifting consumer preferences, evolving fashion sensibilities, and rising demand for both functionality and style. Consumers are gravitating toward premium lingerie that offers comfort, quality, and aesthetic appeal, contributing to the popularity of shapewear, loungewear, and fashion-forward intimate wear.

Additionally, inclusivity in sizing and body-positive marketing have further broadened the consumer base. Online platforms are significantly influencing purchasing behavior, offering a wide range of options, personalized recommendations, and seamless shopping experiences. With established players strengthening their presence and emerging brands gaining traction through innovative designs and direct-to-consumer models, the lingerie market in the U.S. continues to transform rapidly.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Premium and Artisanal Products

The demand for premium lingerie in the U.S. is surging as consumers increasingly associate their purchases with self-expression, comfort, and quality. Premium offerings often emphasize superior fabrics, intricate designs, and tailored fits, resonating with customers seeking both elegance and everyday wearability. Artisanal and boutique brands are capturing attention by focusing on craftsmanship, ethical production, and exclusive collections, appealing to shoppers who value uniqueness and authenticity. Furthermore, the narrative around lingerie has shifted from utility to empowerment, encouraging investment in premium styles. As a result, legacy brands and newcomers alike are expanding their high-end product lines to cater to this growing segment.

The lingerie market faces the ongoing challenge of addressing consumer discomfort with outdated perceptions around fit, body image, and health-related implications. Many consumers continue to struggle with finding lingerie that accommodates diverse body types without compromising comfort or support. While brands are introducing size-inclusive lines, there remains a need for more education and innovation in materials that promote breathability, skin sensitivity, and posture support. Additionally, concerns around underwire bras and synthetic fabrics have prompted a shift toward more health-conscious, ergonomic lingerie options. Balancing aesthetic appeal with functional health benefits continues to be a key focus for manufacturers and retailers alike.

Key Market Trends: Emphasis on Inclusivity and Sustainable Fashion

A notable trend in the U.S. lingerie market is the growing emphasis on inclusivity and sustainable practices. Consumers are increasingly favoring brands that offer extended size ranges, gender-neutral options, and adaptive lingerie, reflecting a broader shift toward representation and diversity. At the same time, environmental consciousness is influencing purchasing behavior, with buyers seeking lingerie made from organic cotton, recycled materials, and eco-friendly production methods. Brands integrating these values into their design and supply chain are gaining consumer trust and loyalty. As ethical fashion becomes more mainstream, sustainability is expected to play an integral role in shaping the future of lingerie offerings.

Key Players Profiled in this United States Lingerie Market Report



L Brands, Inc.

Victoria's Secret Stores & Co.

Honey Birdette

Hanesbrands Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Jockey International, Inc.

PVH Corp.

Nike Inc.

Adidas America, Inc. Hanky Panky Ltd.

Report Scope

United States Lingerie Market, by Product Type:



Shape Wear

Lounge Wear

Knickers & Panties

Bras Others

United States Lingerie Market, by Pricing:



Mass Premium

United States Lingerie Market, by Sales Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Others

United States Lingerie Market, by Region:



South

West

Midwest Northeast

