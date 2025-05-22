Sweden Condemns Israel Plans To 'Take Control Of Gaza'

Sweden's foreign minister on Monday condemned Israel's plans to "take control" of the Gaza Strip, saying the move would violate international law.

Israel earlier this month approved plans for the expanded offensive currently under way and said it was aimed at the "conquest" of Gaza and the displacement of its people.

"We will take control of all the territory of the Strip ," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted to his Telegram channel on Monday.

"We will not give up. But in order to succeed, we must act in a way that cannot be stopped," he said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, whose country has recognised the Palestinian state since 2014, reacted strongly.

"If this means annexation, it is against international law. Sweden stands firm in its belief that Gaza's territory must not be changed or reduced," she said.

She also urged Israel to allow a resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as the World Health Organisation warned that two million people were starving in the territory.

"In our talks, we have repeatedly urged Israel's government to allow unhindered humanitarian access and distribution in line with humanitarian principles," she said.

"A ceasefire and an end to hostilities are needed, and hostages must be released -- not more statements or plans from the Israeli government that exacerbate the situation for civilians in Gaza."