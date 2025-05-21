Tarkett's Chicago Showroom Celebrates Resonant Spaces During Design Days 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Inspired by the invisible threads that tie together people, space and energy, Resonant Spaces provides the foundation for comfortable interiors that support heightened creativity, deepened focus and lifted spirits. The collection features three harmonious patterns in nine soothing colorways-all available on Tarkett's fully circular ethoscarpet tile backing.

"We instinctively expect for the spaces we spend time in to resonate with us in some way and provide a level of comfort," said Omoleye Simmons, Tarkett's vice president of design. "The styles in this collection reveal the incredible power and influence of our surroundings in creating comfortable spaces where we can be our true selves, engage with others and enjoy that space."

To offer Design Days attendees a closer connection to the collection, Tarkett will once again host its fan-favorite CoTM experience. The interactive maker space will encourage participants to create original artworks that resonate with them and reveal invisible "energies."

Also on display throughout the showroom will be signature products from across Tarkett's broader portfolio, including Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certified Powerbond® RS hybrid carpet, the 2025 Johnsonite® Colors of the Year, new Johnsonite Millwork Wall Base® profiles and much more.

Tarkett's Fulton Market showroom will once again be a hub of industry thought leadership during the three-day event, with a full schedule of educational sessions and panel discussions featuring leading voices from the design industry. The company will also highlight the ICON in Education Design award winners (presented in partnership with Learning By Design), recognizing some of the leading minds in the education segment. Design Days attendees are welcome to attend any of the following sessions:

Monday, June 9

2–3 p.m. - The Future is Circular: Advancing Innovation Through Collaboration

Join leading industry experts for a dynamic panel discussion on how innovation, partnership and bold thinking are accelerating progress toward a circular economy. Following the session, Tarkett leadership will be available to share exciting sustainability partnership and innovation updates.

3:30–6:30 p.m. - Rooftop Cocktail Reception

Enjoy 360° city views and spirited conversation as Tarkett celebrates creative collaboration, new flooring launches and the design community that makes it all possible.

Tuesday, June 10

10–11 a.m. - Aging Well in a Purpose-Built Environment

This class examines environmental design interventions that support cognitive health, visual acuity and physical safety. This session offers a 1 HSW LU (Health, Safety and Welfare Learning Unit) continuing education credit for IDCEC, AIA and EDAC.

12–1 p.m. - Neurodiversity in the Workplace

Today's work environments need to accommodate diverse personality traits, work styles and neurotypes. See how the flooring you choose can help empower everyone in your space.

1:30–2 p.m. - ICON in Education Design Awards with Learning By Design

Join Tarkett as it celebrates the most influential people impacting educational spaces. The ICON in Education Design Awards recognize educators, administrators, architects, interior designers and industry consultants-all change agents who go beyond the norm to innovate learning environments. Meet the 2024 and the 2025 winners.

2–3 p.m. - Spaces of Connection 2.0

This panel discussion will share several insights on how the flooring you choose creates people-centered spaces of connection.

"Our team has worked around the clock to ensure another fantastic showroom experience this year," said Sonia Serrao, Tarkett's vice president of brand marketing. "From our product displays, to the educational sessions, to our signature rooftop cocktail event, there's something to resonate with everyone."

For more information on Tarkett's Design Days activities and to register for the showroom, click here .

Fulton Market Design Days annually brings more than 40,000 people from the commercial interior design community to Chicago's Fulton Market District. For more information, visit fultonmarketdesigndays .

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres, and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops, and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext-regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT).

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius.

