Congress’S Anti-Army Remarks Helping Pakistan’S Narrative: HAM

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 21 (IANS) Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) National President and Bihar's Minor Water Resources Minister Santosh Suman criticised Congress on Wednesday, accusing it of indirectly aiding Pakistan's anti-India narrative through their statements questioning the Indian Army and government actions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Suman alleged that recent remarks by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders questioning Indian operations against Pakistan amount to“opposition to the nation, not just the government.”

“The country will never accept Congress's pro-Pakistan stance just to target Prime Minister Modi,” Suman said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's comments about the number of aircraft lost during airstrikes, the UP Congress President's jibe on Rafale, and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's opposition to anti-terror operations, Suman said:“Such statements are an insult to the Indian Army and the nation. They provide fuel for Pakistani propaganda, which is now being circulated in their media to tarnish India's image globally.”

Rahul Gandhi questioned the statement of S. Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor, which was later clarified by the External Affairs Ministry.

Suman pointed out the growing internal dissent within the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's aggressive stance.

“After Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid, even senior leader P. Chidambaram has now distanced himself from Rahul's remarks. Chidambaram accepted the clarification given by the Ministry of External Affairs and chose not to escalate the issue,” he noted.

Suman accused Congress of“childish dogmatism” and said that such behaviour was hurting the party more than the government.

“Congress's attempt to counter PM Modi with this method is pushing the party into political oblivion. The embarrassment they are facing is self-inflicted,” he added.

Congress has been questioning the government's foreign policy and military strategies, while the NDA has accused them of weakening India's international standing.