Sony Electronics Launches GP-VPT3 Multi-Function Shooting Grip And The RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ergonomically designed grip allows handheld shooting while performing key camera operations, such as zoom and focus, with one hand, regardless of dominant hand, for both still images and videos. The head mechanism allows for one-touch switching between self-portrait and outward shooting, and the tilt mechanism enables free angle adjustment.

The detachable remote commander is equipped with a MOVIE button, Zoom/Focus button, and C1 (Custom) button, allowing one-handed operation. This allows shutter operation from a distance so the photographer can be included in group photos and reduces camera shake in low-light conditions. The remote commander connects to select Sony cameras and XperiaTM smartphones with a wireless communication range of approximately 10 miii. The grip and remote commander connect to the main unit without cables or receivers, maintaining dust and moisture proof performance during camera connection.iv

The GP-VPT3 Multi-Function shooting grip is available in black and white options.v The RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander is also available for purchase separately.

Pricing and Availability

The GP-VPT3 Multi-Function shooting grip will be available in June 2025 for approximately $159.99 USD and $219.99 CAD and the RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander for approximately $89.99 USD and $124.99 CAD. It will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

GP-VPT3 Multi-Function shooting grip and the RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander product video can be viewed here:

For detailed product information please visit:

GP-VPT3 Multi-Function Shooting Grip (Black):

GP-VPT3 Multi-Function Shooting Grip (White):



RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander:

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new GP-VPT3 Multi-Function shooting grip, the RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander and Sony's other imaging products can be found at , a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Notes

i For compatible cameras, please visit: Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

ii Lenses that can be attached to interchangeable lens cameras are limited to those with a total mass of 1.5 kg or less, including the camera body. Please note that even within the load capacity, the camera may fall over when using a tripod, depending on the lens used and the usage environment.

iii Based on Sony's measurement environment. Actual performance may vary depending on surrounding conditions such as the presence of obstacles (metal, human bodies, etc.) or reflective surfaces, and radio wave conditions.

iv This device is designed to be dust and drip-resistant, but it does not completely prevent the ingress of dust or water droplets.

v The RMT-VP2 Wireless Remote Commander is available only in black.

