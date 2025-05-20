Star Living's New Electronic Product Line Debuts Across Showrooms In May

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 May 2025 –Star Living, a home furnishing brand in Singapore, is proud to announce its expansion into the electronic product category this May. With a curated selection of everyday appliances and smart home essentials, the move marks a strategic step towards becoming a comprehensive, one-stop destination for modern homeowners.

Electronics Range at Star Living Sungei Kadut Showroom

This milestone is part of Star Living's broader vision to go beyond furniture and address the evolving lifestyle needs of customers.“We saw a growing need among new homeowners for a convenient shopping experience. Many are furnishing their homes and buying electronic products at the same time. Expanding our offerings was a natural step,” reveals Koh Hong Jie, Group Retail Manager at Star Living.

Smart Living, All in One Place

Launching across Star Living showrooms at Sungei Kadut , Tampines, and Serangoon North, the initial electronics lineup includes:



Wells water and air purifiers

Roborock robot vacuums

Deerma appliances such as dehumidifiers, air fryers, kettles, and hair dryers

Standing fans Other everyday smart essentials

The range reflects Star Living's commitment to quality and purposeful selection, not an overwhelming choice. These electronic products are chosen based on functionality, design synergy, and trusted brand reputation.

Meanwhile, an in-store experience allows customers to test robot vacuums under actual furniture or see how small appliances complement different room layouts. This offers a practical and immersive shopping experience. For Well's products, upon receiving an order, Star Living will liaise directly with Wells to manage fulfilment and installation, providing a seamless, end-to-end experience for the customer.

On the other hand, Roborock and Deerma products are part of Star Living's in-house inventory. They are available for immediate cash-and-carry. As such, customers can enjoy instant gratification and trusted after-sales service.

A Glimpse Into the Future

This electronic product launch is just the beginning of Star Living's journey into broader lifestyle categories. With custom carpentry services already in the pipeline, the brand is exploring new ways to integrate smart living and furniture design- including future possibilities like tech-integrated furniture and smart home systems.

“This expansion reflects a shift in how Singaporeans shop for their homes. By curating electronics that seamlessly integrate into real living spaces, we are hoping to redefine what a modern home store can be,” Koh Hong Jie, Group Retail Manager at Star Living says.

Star Living will evaluate the initiative based on showroom engagement, sales metrics, and customer feedback, particularly the attach rate of electronics purchased alongside furniture.

The brand welcomes media and customers to explore the new electronics range in person at its showrooms, where furniture meets functionality and style meets smart living.