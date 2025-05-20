Binance Pay Integrates With Pix, Enabling Instant Crypto-Powered Payments In Brazilian Reais Across Brazil

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the integration, Binance users in Brazil can now make instant transfers and payments directly from their accounts on the Binance exchange to any bank account or pay merchants accepting Pix. The value of the digital asset is instantly converted to Brazilian reais with transactions completed in seconds. Supporting over 100 cryptocurrencies, this launch marks the integration of Binance Pay with Brazil's widely used national Pix payment network - bringing crypto into everyday life and making it easier for users to spend digital assets in real-world transactions.

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, says: "Integrating Pix, a remarkable development by the government of Brazil, with Binance Pay marks a revolutionary step forward, combining the speed and accessibility of Brazil's instant payment system with the global reach and innovation of Binance. This synergy empowers users with seamless, real-time transactions, enhancing the crypto experience and driving financial inclusion to new heights."

Guilherme Nazar, Binance's regional vice president for Latin America, adds: "This is a significant milestone because it is the first time Binance Pay is integrated into a national payment system in the world. It allows our users in Brazil to use their cryptocurrencies for payments at any commercial establishment and to anyone in the country, quickly, safely and easily, using a system they are already familiar with. This launch makes cryptocurrencies more accessible and usable in everyday life, and reflects Binance's commitment to customizing its global products to meet the demands of our local users."

Pix, an instant payment service launched by the Central Bank of Brazil, has been gaining the preference of Brazilians since its launch in 2020. Currently, more than 174 million people and many institutions use the service in the country and carry out around 6 billion transactions per month, according to data from the authority.

According to the survey "Brazilians and their Relationship with Money ", released by the Central Bank, Pix is already used by 76.4% of the Brazilian population, surpassing the use of cash (68.9%) and debit cards (69.1%).

"Payments are one of the most obvious uses of cryptocurrencies. The integration of Binance Pay with Pix makes cryptocurrency payments more intuitive and familiar to Brazilians who are already accustomed to the Central Bank's tool, and consequently boosts the growth of digital asset adoption in the country", adds Nazar.

Brazil is the 6th-largest market in cryptocurrency adoption in the world, with around 17.5% of the population already owning some type of digital asset, according to data from the Triple-A consultancy. A recent survey conducted by Instituto Locomotiva for Binance showed that 42% of Brazilian investors already have exposure to digital assets, a percentage equal to that of those who own investment funds and stocks.

