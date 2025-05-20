Ukraine Names Seven European Nations Steering Peace Negotiation Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, and Poland are the European countries that are most actively involved in the ongoing negotiation process.

This was stated during a television broadcast by Ihor Brusilo, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, the most active participants in this process in Europe are the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, and Poland. I may have missed someone, but the President is conducting absolutely intense and large-scale international activity at the moment, and it's only going to grow,” Brusilo said.

According to him, the next two months will be particularly busy with diplomatic efforts involving the President.

“June will be especially active, and July will be just as busy. In short, there's not a free minute in the pursuit of a possible resolution to this situation. The President is engaged in truly large-scale diplomatic and international work,” the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office added.

As reported, today President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.