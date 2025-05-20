Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Names Seven European Nations Steering Peace Negotiation Efforts

Ukraine Names Seven European Nations Steering Peace Negotiation Efforts


2025-05-20 07:07:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, and Poland are the European countries that are most actively involved in the ongoing negotiation process.

This was stated during a television broadcast by Ihor Brusilo, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, the most active participants in this process in Europe are the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, and Poland. I may have missed someone, but the President is conducting absolutely intense and large-scale international activity at the moment, and it's only going to grow,” Brusilo said.

According to him, the next two months will be particularly busy with diplomatic efforts involving the President.

“June will be especially active, and July will be just as busy. In short, there's not a free minute in the pursuit of a possible resolution to this situation. The President is engaged in truly large-scale diplomatic and international work,” the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office added.

Read also: Zelensky : It is important that US remains involved in peace proces

As reported, today President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

MENAFN20052025000193011044ID1109574382

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search