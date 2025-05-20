Medicus IT Names Roopak Manchanda As Executive Vice President Of Community Health

Healthcare IT and community health leader to scale company's footprint and deepen impact in community-based care

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT , a leading U.S. healthcare solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Roopak Manchanda as Executive Vice President of Community Health. A seasoned healthcare IT and community health leader, Manchanda will concentrate on scaling the company's reach and impact across a more holistic spectrum of Community Health Centers (CHCs) and nonprofit healthcare organizations, including hospice care, rural health centers, and other mission-driven providers.

Manchanda's career in community health spans more than 20 years, most recently serving as CEO at Washington, D.C.-based BlueNovo, a premier provider of physician and patient-centered healthcare, quality, and technology services for community health centers (CHCs). During his tenure, he collaborated closely with CHC leaders across the country until the company's acquisition by Medicus IT in 2024.

Manchanda also has held CIO roles at several prominent organizations, including the California Primary Care Association (CPCA), Virginia Community Healthcare Association (VCHA), Mosaic Medical, One Community Health, and JPA Health Center.

"Roopak's hiring underscores our deepening commitment to community health and focus on delivering impactful and mission-aligned technology solutions that support the essential work of public health providers," said Chris Jann, founder and CEO of Medicus IT. "His passion and proven experience partnering with community health providers bring renewed momentum to our shared goals: expanding access to care, enabling scalable practice growth, and strengthening cybersecurity protection for the underserved populations they serve."

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about helping community health centers harness technology in ways that are practical, sustainable, and rooted in the needs of the patient populations they serve," said Manchanda. "I'm honored to join a company like Medicus IT that shares my commitment to standing alongside these devoted leaders and not just as a technology advisor, but as a true ally in advancing health equity and community-centered care."

Medicus IT supports approximately 10% of the Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) addressable market and estimates that approximately 1,000 of these health centers are likely to outsource their services. Having mission-driven, non-profit status, many tend to be in need of higher expertise to scale and run enterprise operations that may exceed their staff's capabilities.

Recognizing that many CHCs are facing record-breaking patient volumes and unprecedented financial challenges, Medicus IT remains committed to sustaining local primary care clinics by enhancing IT systems, streamlining workflow, and driving cost efficiencies and improved outcomes.

"Medicus IT is a trusted resource for specialty and community health practices, offering day-to-day technology support and long-term strategic planning," added Roopak. "Health centers are more than places for care – they're lifelines for millions of Americans. We have the technology and expertise to help non-profit and safety net clinics boost efficiencies and confidently navigate today's challenges."

About Medicus IT

Medicus IT is committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Moving beyond traditional IT, Medicus helps its healthcare clients run their IT infrastructure, grow their operations, and transform their organizations. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, with service centers in New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, California, and North Carolina, Medicus is one of the nation's top healthcare IT providers, serving over 6,500 providers, with more than 50,000 users across 2,500 locations. Follow us on X , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

