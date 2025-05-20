NOVAGOLD Announces Election Of Directors And Voting Results From 2025 Virtual Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Proposal 1
| Outcome of the
Vote
|Votes by Ballot
|Election of Directors
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Dr. Elaine Dorward-King
|Carried
| 239,986,738
(93.96%)
| 15,404,215
(6.03%)
|Dr. Diane Garrett
|Carried
| 254,240,686
(99.54%)
| 1,150,267
(0.45%)
|Dr. Thomas Kaplan
|Carried
| 253,729,241
(99.34%)
| 1,661,712
(0.65%)
|Hume Kyle
|Carried
| 253,542,768
(99.27%)
| 1,848,185
(0.72%)
|Gregory Lang
|Carried
| 254,727,047
(99.74%)
| 663,906
(0.25%)
|Kalidas Madhavpeddi
|Carried
| 217,206,485
85.04%
| 38,184,468
(14.95%)
|Kevin McArthur
|Carried
| 251,050,731
(98.30%)
| 4,340,222
(1.69%)
|Daniel Muñiz-Quintanilla
|Carried
| 240,152,210
(94.03%)
| 15,238,743
(5.96%)
|Ethan Schutt
|Carried
| 254,459,505
(99.63%)
| 931,448
(0.36%)
|Dawn Whitaker
|Carried
| 250,162,356
(97.95%)
| 5,228,597
(2.04%)
Proposal 2 – Appointment of Auditors
The vote was carried for the Appointment of the Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|270,813,418
|98.18%
|Votes Withheld
|4,995,764
|1.81%
Proposal 3 – Advisory Approval of Executive Compensation (“Say-on-Pay”)
The vote was carried on the Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|180,443,860
|70.65%
|Votes Against
|73,007,164
|28.58%
|Abstentions
|1,939,929
|0.75%
Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2025 available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at , and on EDGAR at , and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ and in the 8-K filed on EDGAR.
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders webcast and corporate presentation are available on NOVAGOLD's website under Presentations .
NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations
1-604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment