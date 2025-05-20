XRP News: $XDX Presale Heats Up As Xendex Readies First Audit And Platform Design Reveal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With XRP rapidly regaining its dominance across the global crypto market, XenDex is solidifying its position as the most promising decentralized exchange being built on the XRP Ledger. And with the $XDX presale entering its final stretch, urgency is building fast.







The soft cap is already filled, and with the hard cap now almost fully reached, only a limited number of $XDX tokens remain before the presale closes. As investor excitement surges, XenDex has officially announced two major milestones this week:

A full mockup design of the XenDex platform will be unveiled showcasing its clean, intuitive user interface and how all major features will operate.XenDex will undergo its first third-party security audit, reinforcing its commitment to safety, smart contract integrity, and long-term trust.

What Is XenDex?

XenDex is building the first all-in-one decentralized finance platform for XRPL, combining the most in-demand tools into a single seamless platform:



AI-Powered Copy Trading

Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing Cross-Chain Trading (with BNB, Ethereum, and Solana)



Only $XDX presale buyers will receive early access to Version 1 of the platform.

Why Is XRP Surging?

XRP's bullish momentum follows several landmark events:



SEC lawsuit officially withdrawn

Judge Torres' rulings in Ripple's favor

Approval of ProShares' XRP Futures ETF Brazil's first XRP Spot ETF launch

With rising institutional interest, analysts are now forecasting long-term XRP price targets as high as $1,000 and XenDex is launching at the perfect moment to ride that wave.

$XDX Presale Details



Soft Cap: Filled

Price: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP



Major Listings Confirmed

Post-presale, $XDX will be listed on:



Binance

Gate.io

MEXC

BitMart

FirstLedger MagneticX

Join the XenDex Community

Telegram -Text> t.me/xendexcommunity Text>

X (Twitter) -Text> x.com/xendex_xrp Text>

XenDex Docs -Text>

Contact:

Frank Richards

Text>...

