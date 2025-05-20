CHOIR CONCERT SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON SEBASTIAN's ACTION TRUST IN FARNHAM

MENAFN - Pressat) Hampshire and Surrey Hills Men's Choir is delighted to announce that their summer concert will be performed at St Thomas-on-The Bourne in Farnham on 28th June. This Summer Concert, featuring show tunes, well-known ballads and songs, is in aid of the charity Sebastian's Action Trust.

Sebastian's Action Trust supports families of seriously ill children, offering emotional, practical, and social care through every stage of their journey. It offers respite breaks for families at their specialist centre in Hampshire where they can enjoy support and fun activities.

In April, the choir invited men interested in singing to a“taster” rehearsal with the added incentive of a free pint and lots of pizza at the Hogsback Brewery at Tongham. Consequently, over 15 new singers have joined the choir and are preparing for their debut performance at this summer's concert.

Announcing the concert, choir Chairman, Peter Viveash, said“We are very excited about our concert in June. It is a great combination of new and established choir members, new songs, and all in support of a wonderful local charity.”

The Summer Concert is on Saturday 28th June at 7:30 p.m. at St Thomas-on-The Bourne Church, Frensham Road, Farnham GU9 8HA. Tickets for the concert are £16 from and can also be bought at the door subject to availability.