CHOIR CONCERT SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON SEBASTIAN's ACTION TRUST IN FARNHAM
Sebastian's Action Trust supports families of seriously ill children, offering emotional, practical, and social care through every stage of their journey. It offers respite breaks for families at their specialist centre in Hampshire where they can enjoy support and fun activities.
In April, the choir invited men interested in singing to a“taster” rehearsal with the added incentive of a free pint and lots of pizza at the Hogsback Brewery at Tongham. Consequently, over 15 new singers have joined the choir and are preparing for their debut performance at this summer's concert.
Announcing the concert, choir Chairman, Peter Viveash, said“We are very excited about our concert in June. It is a great combination of new and established choir members, new songs, and all in support of a wonderful local charity.”
The Summer Concert is on Saturday 28th June at 7:30 p.m. at St Thomas-on-The Bourne Church, Frensham Road, Farnham GU9 8HA. Tickets for the concert are £16 from and can also be bought at the door subject to availability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment