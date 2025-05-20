Borders Bear Brunt

Representational Photo

The visits by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to border areas ravaged by Pakistani shelling have once again laid bare the trauma and devastation that civilians endure along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, more so during war times.

The LG Sinha highlighted the Army's alertness and resolve in defending India's sovereignty, offering words of encouragement to jawans in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector. Abdullah said that the pain of the people living along the border was deeply personal to him as he assured residents of Uri that rebuilding their lives was the government's responsibility. Mehbooba urged the Centre to declare shelling-hit villages as“war-impacted zones” and demanded that civilian casualties be honoured as martyrs.

Taken together, these visits reflect how routine the conflict has become in the border belts of Jammu and Kashmir. Lives are upended. Houses crumble under fire. Children drop out of school. And even as the shelling halts temporarily, the fear never leaves.

But at the same time when attacks like the one at Pahalgam happen, India cannot shy away from responding to the outrage, leading to conflict with Pakistan with its brunt being felt along the border. But while retaliation becomes unavoidable, no one will object to the need for a durable regional peace. But the onus for this lies with Pakistan. It has to work with India to make this possible. Should cross-border terrorism stop, it will pave the way for a subcontinent focussed on lifting millions of its poor people out of poverty.

Under the current circumstances this, however, appears a long shot. Meanwhile, civilian areas along the LoC should not just be fortified; they should be developed with schools, hospitals, insurance access, and livelihood support. Financial compensation should not be a grudging relief but a rightful claim.

A ceasefire is not cowardice; it is common sense. India's strength lies not only in the might of its armed forces but in its ability to provide safety, stability and a future to its most vulnerable citizens. War brings no winners. Only a just peace can. Going forward, much will depend on how the situation in Kashmir evolves. Here's hoping that tourism revives sooner than later. To be sure many holidaymakers from the rest of the country are wending their way back to the Valley. And in time trickle shall hopefully become the full flow again.